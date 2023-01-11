Crypto inside trading: Are employees of cryptocurrency exchanges allowed to trade?

Over the years, there have been several cases of insider trading in the equities markets. However, the practice was relatively unheard of within crypto circles, until recently. According to a January 10 report by Reuters, an individual by the name of Nikhil Wahi was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has labelled the incident as the "first-ever insider trading case involving cryptocurrency markets."

For the unacquainted, insider trading refers to an illegal practice where individuals take advantage of confidential, non-public information to make profitable trades and investments on the stock market.

Nikhil Wahi is said to have obtained confidential information from his brother, Ishan Wahi, a former project manager at Coinbase. Through his brother, Nikhil Wahi was privy to Coinbase Asset Listing posts a day before they went up. This allowed him to invest thousands of dollars into tokens that featured in the listing post. Through this scheme, Wahi was able to earn profits to the tune of $892,500.

The incident came to light after the prominent crypto trader, Cobie (previously known as Crypto Cobain), flagged Nikhil Wahi’s illicit transactions. "Found an ETH address that bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of tokens exclusively featured in the Coinbase Asset Listing post about 24 hours before it was published," read Cobie’s tweet from April 2022.

Coinbase acknowledged the post and the exchange’s CTO responded saying that they would look into the matter. Things moved quickly from here and Ishan Wahi was apprehended in May 2022 while boarding a flight to India. While Nikhil Wahi has pleaded guilty to the charges and will be forced to return his ill-gotten funds after serving jail time, his brother, Ishan Wahi, has pleaded not guilty and will take the matter to trial.

However, this is not the first case of insider trading in the web3 space. In June 2022, Nathaniel Chastain, former OpenSea product manager was charged with wire fraud and money laundering after his insider trading scheme came to light. Each of these charges comes with a min. prison sentence of 20 years.

While working at OpenSea, Chastain was responsible for choosing which NFT collections would make it to the platform’s first page. The valuation of these collections would then spike due to the visibility they received.

According to prosecutors on the case, Chastain used this knowledge to execute 45 NFT purchase moments before they were listed on the OpenSea homepage. He then sold the collections after they seen multi-fold increases in value, constituting a clear case of insider trading.

How do crypto exchanges prevent insider trading?

Just like the traditional stock market, insider trading is illegal in crypto circles as well. In fact, most crypto exchanges have strict trading guidelines for their employees, preventing them from partaking in such activities.

For instance, on Jan 10, Binance confirmed a 90-day policy to prevent insider trading by its employees and their family members. According to this policy, anyone who works for Binance is not allowed to make short-term trades. Instead, they are required to hold an asset for a minimum of 90 days.

"Every employee is subject to a 90-day hold on any investments they make, and Binance’s leaders are mandated to report any trading activity on a quarterly basis," said a Binance spokesperson to CoinTelegraph. Failing to adhere to these guidelines would result in "immediate termination" at the very least.

Coinbase itself has a strict insider trading policy. According to this policy, employees of the exchange are prohibited from making trades based on "material non-public information" that they are privy to at their job. The policy also prohibits the communication from such information to friends and family.

However, despite these measures, several cases of insider trading have been suspected in recent months. For instance, the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) published a report in August 2022, stating that insider trading may have taken place on nearly 25 percent of all new crypto listings at Coinbase between Sept 2018 and May 2022.

Fortunately, with the recent prison sentence of Nikhil Wahi, bad actors will desist from employing this illegal trading method in the future. Moreover, the highly transparent nature of blockchain could also help bring such miscreants to book quickly and comprehensively.

"The public and highly transparent nature of blockchains allows us to provide more direct analysis of the trading ahead of listing announcements than would be possible with public data from stock exchanges," said Professor Talis Putnins, co-author of the SSRN study. "Leveraging the blockchain data, we look for patterns of specific individuals that consistently trade ahead of coin listing announcements in a systematic manner that would rule out other explanations," he added.