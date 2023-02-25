Explained: Crypto honeypot scams and how to avoid them

Honeypot scams are one of the more common methods that bad actors employ. It allows them to syphon off small amounts of crypto from several unsuspecting users, resulting in a rather large payout over time. But what is a honeypot scam and how do you avoid it? Tag along to find out.

The crypto industry has its fair share of scammers. Over the years, these miscreants have duped hundreds of thousands of investors, resulting in millions of dollars’ worth of losses. One of the reasons for their success is the sheer number of schemes they employ to trick investors. It almost seems like there’s a new modus operandi every week of the year.

Honeypot scams are one of the more common methods that bad actors employ. It allows them to syphon off small amounts of crypto from several unsuspecting users, resulting in a rather large payout over time. But what is a honeypot scam and how do you avoid it? Tag along to find out.

Honeypot scams: What are they?

Well, the name says a lot actually. These scams seem very attractive, like a big pot of honey, but they are actually traps, and by the time you realise that it’s often too late. Moreover, unlike some of the intricate schemes many scammers come up with, this one is rather simple.

It all starts with the scammer reaching out to crypto users over the internet. It could be over Twitter, Discord, Reddit or any other social networking site. The scammers will portray themselves as crypto newbies looking for help. Usually, they will have supposedly received a rather large crypto payout and need help moving it to another wallet or cashing it out for fiat currency. In exchange for their help, the scammer will even offer a sizeable reward to the victim.

They will even go so far as to provide the victim with the private keys to their wallet. This is what gets most people. After all, it’s not every day that someone hands you the keys to their crypto wallet. Intrigued, most people usually end up taking the bait and logging into the wallet.

To their surprise, they will see a rather large amount of tokens sitting in the wallet, usually in some relatively unknown cryptocurrency. However, that doesn’t matter as the tokens are still worth a lot of money. The problem is that you cannot pay the transaction fee with this cryptocurrency. This is because the wallet will usually only accept transaction fees in the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain it is hosted on.

Therefore, to help this supposed “investor in distress”, the victim will need to add some funds to cover the transaction fees. However, transaction fees are generally very minimal, so most people decide to add some of their crypto to cover the transaction costs.

However, the moment they send crypto to this person’s wallet, the funds are automatically redirected to another wallet which you cannot access. This is because the scammer has set up some kind of bot that sweeps all incoming tokens to another wallet. While the stolen tokens only amount to a few dollars, the scammers repeat the trick over and over again, resulting in a rather large payout over time.

Honeypot scams can also take on a more complex avatar using smart contracts. Miscreants set up contracts that appear to have a very apparent flaw. To exploit this flaw, other users will have to send a certain amount of crypto to the contract. However, once they do, the smart contract opens up a back door that drains all the funds. It’s similar to a honeypot scam orchestrated over social media, just a bit more complex. Moreover, this method usually entails one scammer duping another as normal users seldom possess the know-how to spot a flawed smart contract.

How do you avoid honeypot scams?

Well, now that you know how these scams begin and end, you should be able to spot one from a mile away. Also, if you use a block scanner, you will see several incoming transactions from different wallet addresses and just as many outgoing transactions to a single wallet address. Moreover, no one in their right mind will hand over their private keys. Therefore, if you come across anyone that does, it’s usually a massive red flag.

Conclusion

Several people fall prey to honeypot scams every year. This is because the scheme seems quite convincing, especially when someone provides their private keys to a wallet that contains a considerable amount of crypto. However, transferring funds to an unknown person is always a risky proposition and it should generally be avoided. Therefore, the next time someone provides you with their private keys, you know it is possibly a scam.