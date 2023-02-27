Crypto hackers hit with counter exploits, frozen wallets and arrests — all you need to know

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their crackdown against miscreants in the crypto space, resulting in a large amount of stolen funds being recovered or frozen and plenty of arrests being made as well.

Crypto hacks and attacks amounted to losses worth more than $3.8 billion in 2022, making it the biggest ever year for crypto exploits. Fortunately, 2023 is off to a much better start. For instance, only $8.8 million was lost to attackers in January this year. While this is still a lot of money, it is a 93 percent reduction from the $120 million stolen in January 2022.

That’s not all. Law enforcement agencies have intensified their crackdown against miscreants in the crypto space, resulting in a large amount of stolen funds being recovered or frozen and plenty of arrests being made as well. Tag along as we tell you more about these developments and how enforcement agencies are hitting back at bad actors in the crypto space.

Jump Crypto and Oasis.app recover $225M from Wormhole attacker

UK-based DeFi platform, Oasis.app, published a blog post on February 24 stating that it had received “an order from the High Court of England and Wales” to recover crypto assets stolen during the February 2022 Wormhole exploit. In its post, the firm stated that the operation was carried out along with a court-authorised third party. It also said that, upon recovering the funds, they were promptly redirected to the third party’s wallet address. A study by Blockworks Research indicated that this third party was none other than Jump Crypto.

As per several reports, the hackers behind the Wormhole exploit kept moving the stolen funds to obfuscate the money trail. After jumping through several storage solutions, they used Oasis to open a wstETH vault on January 23 and an rETH vault on February 11. A few days later, a group of white hat hackers reached out to Oasis, highlighting a previously unknown vulnerability in their admin wallet. They also provided a proof-of-concept on how this vulnerability could be used to retrieve the stolen funds. Oasis acted on the information quickly, retrieving the funds and patching the vulnerability as well.

On-chain transaction history from February 21 shows that Oasis moved 120,695 wsETH, 3,213 rETH and $78 million in Dai to Jump Crypto’s wallet. At the time of writing, these holdings were worth around $250 million. When the Wormhole Protocol was looted for $320 million in early February last year, Jump Crypto came to its rescue with a $250 million bailout package. This helped keep the Wormhole protocol afloat.

Wallets associated with crypto crime frozen

Earlier this month, two of the leading crypto exchanges, Binance and Huobi, froze a large amount of funds stolen by North Korean hackers. These funds were part of the loot from Harmony’s Horizon Bridge hack and were tracked back to the two exchanges by crypto tracing firm Elliptic.

According to a February 14 blog post by Elliptic, the frozen accounts held nearly $1.4 million. These funds were part of the $100 million stolen from the June 2022 Horizon bridge attack. The hackers moved the funds between several wallets and even used the now-defunct crypto mixer, Tornado Cash, to hide the money trail. However, Elliptic was able to trace the funds, informing Binance and Huobi about the same. The exchanges then acted quickly to freeze the accounts.

Arrests are also being made

Besides fund recovery and account freezing, law enforcement agencies have also been able to track down and arrest several crypto hackers. Most recently, the French police arrested two hackers in connection with the February 16 Platypus attack. These miscreants used a flash loan attack to steal nearly $9 million worth of crypto assets. With the help of web3 security firm, BlocSec, Platypus was able to recover around $2.4 million shortly after the attack.

And now, less than a week later, investigators were able to locate the two attackers and place them under arrest. Authorities also seized $222,000 worth of cryptocurrency. According to a statement from Platypus, the police received help from Binance and blockchain detective ZachXBT.

Conclusion

Law enforcement agencies are getting better at tracking crypto attackers and hackers. Some countries have even employed their own blockchain security systems to crack these miscreants. As such, we are seeing more hackers and attackers being brought to justice and more funds being recovered. Moreover, the actions of white hat hackers have also gone a long way in making the cryptoverse a more secure place for investors and traders. Perhaps, the day isn’t far when crypto hacks, attacks and scams are few and far between.

However, until then, users should stay vigilant and take all measures necessary to stay safe from such incidents.