Homecryptocurrency news

Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy in US

Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy in US

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

US-based cryptocurrency firm Celsius has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency company Celsius issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that it had filed for bankruptcy in the US after it paused withdrawals, swaps, and transfers on its platform "to stabilise its business and protect its customers" starting June 12.
Alex Mashinsky, co-founder and CEO of Celsius, said: “This is the right decision for our community and company."
Also Read:
A look at the recent bailouts and buyouts in the crypto world
The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Chapter 11, also known reorganisation bankruptcy, involves a rejig of a debtor’s business affairs, debts, and assets while staying in business.
"I am confident that when we look back at the history of Celsius, we will see this as a defining moment, where acting with resolve and confidence served the community and strengthened the future of the company," Mashinsky said.
The US crypto lender has said that it had $167 million on hand to provide liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.
Also Read: Explained: Crypto stealth addresses and how they work
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Cryptocurrencies fall amid mixed trends across global markets and interest rate hike fears

Next Article

A beginner’s guide to atomic swaps — the future of crypto exchanges