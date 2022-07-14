Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy in US

Cryptocurrency company Celsius issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that it had filed for bankruptcy in the US after it paused withdrawals, swaps, and transfers on its platform "to stabilise its business and protect its customers" starting June 12.

Alex Mashinsky, co-founder and CEO of Celsius, said: “This is the right decision for our community and company."

Also Read:

The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Chapter 11, also known reorganisation bankruptcy, involves a rejig of a debtor’s business affairs, debts, and assets while staying in business.

"I am confident that when we look back at the history of Celsius, we will see this as a defining moment, where acting with resolve and confidence served the community and strengthened the future of the company," Mashinsky said.

The US crypto lender has said that it had $167 million on hand to provide liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process.