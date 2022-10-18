A look at the top 6 fan tokens today

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Fan tokens allow fans to participate in the decision-making process of their favourite teams, something that supporters could only dream about in the past. They also provide access to exclusive experiences, events and merchandise that fans will cherish for a lifetime. As such, these tokens have been a massive hit, with several sporting establishments clamouring to jump onto the fan token bandwagon.

Sports teams probably have the most die-hard fans in the world. Whether it's football or Formula One, supporters are known to stay up all night to see their teams in action. Some fans queue up for hours just for an autograph and a quick selfie. Others spend their entire life savings and travel across the world to watch a live cricket match, F1 race or football game. Therefore, it's fair to say that sports fans genuinely live and breathe their favourite teams.

However, in the short time these assets have been around, a few tokens have pulled ahead of the rest, especially in terms of valuations and market capitalisation. So, tag along as we go through clubs and teams with the top-performing fan tokens.

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR)

FC Barcelona is one of the most popular football clubs in the world. Therefore, it's no surprise that its official fan token has seen massive growth over the last couple of years. The token was launched in June 2020 and was developed by FC Barcelona in collaboration with Chiliz, a leading blockchain technology provider for the sports and entertainment industry. BAR currently has a market cap of over $20 million and was changing hands at $4.43 at the time of writing.

Man City Fan Token (CITY)

Man City is one of the most popular football teams in the UK and is currently top of the table in the English Premium League (EPL). Its fan token – CITY – was also developed with Chiliz and was launched in March 2021. Holders of the CITY token receive exclusive voting rights on several matters pertaining to the team, including what message the captain should wear on his armband, the names of new stands in the stadium, etc.

Token holders also stand a chance to visit the player area in the stadium, watch matches in the VIP zone and get discounts on club merchandise. Recently, two token holders were awarded free tickets to the game between Man City and Tottenham Hotspur. All they did was participate in a fan token poll to decide which song should be played as the players walked on to the ground.

The CITY token has a market cap of nearly $25 million and was trading at $5.78 at the time of writing.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain is the sixth-richest football club in the world. It also has a massive fan following, which was further boosted by the arrival of Neymar JR and Kylian Mbappe in 2017 and the GOAT, Lionel Messi, in 2021. It's one of the reasons why its fan token —PSG — is so popular. Just speculation of Messi joining the club had increased the token's price by 130 percent.

The token has a market cap of over $26 million and is currently trading at $6.84. It is also the only token that has stayed in the green for most of its life, including the current crypto winter. In June this year, the Paris Saint Germain fan token also surpassed $15 billion in sales volume, expanding its lead as the top fan token by sales volume at the time.

Holders of PSG can participate in the design of the match pennant, vote on the goal of the season, win VIP tickets to games, and much more. They can also win a chance to meet the team players and receive signed merchandise.

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO)

Porto is one of the most popular clubs in Portugal. It has a rich heritage dating back to 1983 and has seen several famous football players grace its dressing room. The club launched its fan token in November 2021, and unlike the coins listed above (developed by Chiliz), PORTO is based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The holders of PORTO tokens can participate in several events and have their say in important club decisions. For instance, PORTO holders regularly vote on a player of the month, who is then rewarded in PORTO tokens. In June 2022, PORTO holders also voted on a banner for the club's Facebook page.

Despite being less popular than FC Barcelona or Man City, PORTO has a market cap of over $32 million. It also registered a 92 percent spike over the last three months, shooting from $2.14 on July 19 to $4.13 at the time of writing.

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE)

This is the only non-football fan token on the list. It belongs to the Alpine F1 Team, formerly the Renault Sport F1 Team. The token is built on the Binance Smart Chain and earns special mention as Binance's first F1-themed fan token. Like other fan tokens, holders of ALPINE can participate in team voting polls and enjoy several other benefits.

ALPINE holders can also stake their coins to win gift cards, signed merchandise, meet-and-greets with the drivers and more. For instance, Binance recently held a contest where users could stake their ALPINE tokens and win an exclusive driving experience and a visit to the BWT Alpine F1 team in Enstone.

Despite being the youngest fan token on this list, ALPINE has already notched up an impressive market cap of over $34 million. It was trading at $3.03 at the time of writing, up 4.51 percent over the last 24 hours.

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS)

Santos FC is a famous football club in Brazil but is not so well-known outside the country. Despite this, the club's fan token has the highest market cap and price valuation amongst the tokens on this list. The coin is currently changing hands at $13.08, up 5.17 percent over the last 24 hours. It also has a market cap of over $59 million, almost double that of the other listed tokens. Token holders also stand a chance to attend meetings with football legends, autograph sessions, and football training sessions. They can also receive exclusive fan rewards, digital collectables, and loyalty points.