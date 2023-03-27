English
Crypto exchange Binance sued by US watchdog over regulatory violations

By Anand Singha  Mar 27, 2023

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its Chief Executive Changpeng Zhou have been sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission(CFTC) over regulatory violations, according to a court filing on Monday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a lawsuit against Binance Holdings Ltd., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao, for violating trading and derivatives regulations, according to a court filing on Monday. The filing alleges that the exchange and its CEO were in breach of US regulatory requirements.

On March 27, the CFT took legal action against Binance, filing a lawsuit in a federal court in Chicago. The derivatives regulator accused Binance of neglecting its responsibilities by not appropriately registering with them.
The CFTC has been investigating Binance since 2021 to determine if it violated regulations by permitting US residents to trade cryptocurrency derivatives.
Also read: Venezuela shuts down crypto exchanges and mining farms — All you need to know
In accordance with CFTC guidelines, platforms that allow Americans to engage in such transactions are generally required to register with the agency.
Binance has been under investigation by several US regulatory bodies, including the CFTC.
The Internal Revenue Service and federal prosecutors have been looking into Binance's compliance with anti-money-laundering rules, as reported by Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commissionhas been scrutinizing whether Binance has facilitated the trading of unregistered securities.
Also read: Explained: The Mask Network and why its native token has rallied 50% over the week
