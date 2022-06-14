Crypto crash: Experts decode the fall of crypto

There is simply no place to hide in the crypto market with all major cryptocurrencies seeing a major sell-off. The weekend saw market capitalisation to the tune of $200 billion getting wiped out and bitcoin dropping below the $21,000 mark, which is its lowest level in 18 months. Harsh Rajat, the Founder of EPNS, Ajeet Khurana the Founder of Reflexical and Parth Chaturvedi the Lead for Crypto Ecosystem at Coinswitch Kuber discussed this.

There is simply no place to hide in the crypto market with all big cryptocurrencies seeing a major sell-off. The weekend saw market capitalisation to the tune of $200 billion getting wiped out and Bitcoin dropping below the $21,000 mark, which is its lowest level in 18 months.

From nearly $69,000 in last year, which was an all-time high and $50,000 in the month of March, the price of Bitcoin has dropped below $25,000 after declining for more than 10 weeks in a row. All major cryptocurrencies have lost at least 50 percent of their value from record levels.

The initial trigger for this crash is the fall of a stablecoin, which was linked to the US dollar in value. The cryptocurrency called Luna, which was linked to the stablecoin, lost all of its value, leaving investors selling bitcoin to make up for their losses. Fears of a recession in the face of rising inflation have triggered a sell-off in equities which has only deepened the sell-off in risk assets like cryptos.

The market turbulence in turn forced platforms to block users from withdrawing funds. Crypto=lending company Celsius Network announced late on Sunday night that it would freeze all withdrawals and transfers -- all these developments have left investors asking if we’re witnessing the onset of a crypto winter and if there is any respite on the horizon?

Harsh Rajat, the Founder of EPNS, Ajeet Khurana the Founder of Reflexical and Parth Chaturvedi the Lead for Crypto Ecosystem at Coinswitch Kuber discuss this.

