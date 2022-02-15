Crypto commercials make a splash at Super Bowl; Coinbase ad crashes its app

Cryptocurrency firms have been spending big money to push their products and services over mainstream media. And Super Bowl 2022 was the latest addition to the cryptocurrency marketing blitzkrieg. Crypto exchanges like crypto.com, FTX and eToro hit the ball out of the park with a marvelous display of advertisements featuring A-list celebrities like Matt Damon, LeBron James, and Larry David.

However, the most talked-about commercial was that of exchange platform Coinbase. It featured a bouncing QR code against a black background, reminiscent of an old-school PC screensaver. The commercial garnered so much interest that Coinbase's promotional page eventually crashed due to the influx of viewers scanning the code and landing on the site.

The Super Bowl has always been a highly anticipated event. Not just for the baseball but also the fantastic half-time performance, the much-awaited movie trailers, and the hilarious commercial breaks.

This year's edition of the super sporting event also scored big in all these aspects. It featured half-time performances from rap legends like Dr Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. Marvel also premiered their trailer for the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. However, this time crypto commercials also managed to make their mark in the Super Bowl's multimillion-dollar ad slots.

Tag along as we take you through the marketing mayhem has been dubbed 'the Crypto Bowl'.

The standout adverts

The three-hour-long sporting event had its fair share of crypto presence. However, as mentioned above, the one commercial that raised the most eyebrows was the ad from Coinbase, a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. It consisted of a blank screen with a floating QR code and ambient background music.

At first, viewers were a bit confused. However, it wasn’t long before a few curious people finally took out their phones and scanned the code on the screen.

When scanned, the QR code led people to Coinbase’s promotional website, which offered $15 worth of bitcoin for first-time Coinbase users. It also provided new signees with the opportunity to participate in a $3 million giveaway. However, it was a very limited period offer, and users had only until February 15 to redeem their free bitcoins.

What Coinbase did not expect was the consequence of offering a deal like this. As soon as people got wind of the offer, almost everyone in the stadium started scanning the code. Subsequently, their sign-up application crashed due to the massive influx of people trying to get their share of free bitcoin.

The presence of other crypto companies

Other crypto firms weren’t far behind. Several of the top companies operating in the crypto space used America's biggest sporting event to promote their products and services.

FTX, a crypto exchange platform, signed up ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Larry David for a 2-minute ad. The commercial had David go through a montage of the most famous inventions, refusing to appreciate their importance and culminated with him not believing in cryptocurrencies.

Director of the FTX ad and frequent collaborator of David said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "This was the first idea that came by that was perfect as it was. Who better than Larry to belittle the sum total of human achievement and be wrong? It was a funny idea, and we didn’t have to do another spin. He got excited by the idea and that’s what got him to do it. Then we started to think about all the periods of time, different inventions and the agency lobbed all these ideas, and we were lobbying ideas. At that point, the hard part became winnowing it down to how many we could fit in 60 seconds."

Crypto.com aired its infamous ‘Fortune favours the brave’ ad they had initially aired in October of last year with actor Matt Damon. They also aired an ad titled ‘The moment of truth’ with Basketball star LeBron James. The ad involved James going back in the past and talking to his past self about the wonders of cryptocurrency and how it is an opportunity he should not miss.

According to an article by The Fortune, crypto companies shelled out a sum of $6.5 million for a spot during the Super Bowl. These ads emphasize an upward trend going on for the last two years. The popularity of digital assets is skyrocketing, even if they are speculative assets.

According to a reporter from Vox, Emily Stewart, there is a crypto bubble forming, and she said, "If and when the bubble around some of these hyped investments bursts, a lot of people are going to get hurt and lose money.” Since so much of the crypto landscape is speculative, "venture capitalists and hedge funds are more likely to win the speculation game than the little guys caught in the mania."