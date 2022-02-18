Crypto coins not on top 100 list but worth keeping on radar

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum have the lion’s share of investors' interest. And, while tokens from other projects like Cardano, Pancakeswap, and Solana are slowly garnering attention, there are still thousands of other coins that investors almost entirely overlook.

Many decentralised projects have coins with broader functionalities or utilities that could shake things up in the finance world, even as they are currently available cheap.

Take Shiba Inu, for instance. This once unknown crypto saw a 40 million percent price hike in a year. There are many coins that do not make it to the top 100 coins based on their market cap but have the potential to boom.

Here’s a list of five such coins that you should watch out for:

Nervos Network: CKB (Ranked #138 on coinmarketcap)

Nervos Network's native coin, the CKB, has shown signs of returning to growth after a steep descent into 2022. What makes the CKB unique is that it has a two-layered architecture. Its proof of work layer 1 chain focuses on decentralisation and security. And the high-performance layer 2 chain focuses on scalability, or its ability to grow.

Layer 2 of the Nervos blockchain architecture allows developers to build universal applications that can operate on different blockchains. In October of last year, Nervos launched the Ethereum Force bridge, connecting the Nervos blockchain with the Ethereum blockchain. This allows users to interact with both ecosystems and makes liquidating tokens easier.

According to Messari, a crypto research platform, CKB was in the top ten list of most commonly held assets by crypto funds in Q3 of 2021. The coin is currently trading at $0.014 with market cap of $423.2 million on coinmarketcap.

Luckyblock: LBLOCK (Ranked #2856 on coinmarketcap)

Luckyblock is a crypto-lottery platform. It was built with the aim of creating a 'worldwide lottery platform' where entrants would have a better chance of winning a jackpot than traditional lottery systems.

On Luckyblock, all the lottery functions are governed by smart contracts to ensure that the system is fair, well-balanced and outside the influence of any single entity. The distribution of the jackpots is also more convenient, as they can be made instantaneously, unlike fiat currency.

Within the first 48 hours of its launch, the LBLOCK token surpassed a market cap of $100 million. It is one of the few coins to have such success upon launch, as per a Livemint article.

It is currently trading at $0.0091 and has a market cap of $296.9 million on coinmarketcap.

Ergo: ERG (Ranked #380 on coinmarketcap)

Ergo aims to provide an efficient, secure, and easy way to implement financial contracts, a feature that will be useful and survivable in the long term. The blockchain also utilises a non-interactive crypto mixer called the Ergo Mixer. It secures user privacy by sending tokens in batches and mixing them up. This makes tracking of user transactions more complex and affords users a higher level of privacy.

Like Ethereum, Ergo is a programmable blockchain where developers can easily create decentralised applications. But one key aspect where Ergo holds the edge over Ethereum is transaction fees. In the Ergo network, transactions are gasless, meaning users do not have to pay any fees for the transactions they make on the network.

An article by The Ascent says Ergo's native token, ERG, has gained over 1,800% in 2021. The gain was two times higher than most Ethereum competitors like Cardano and Solana.

The coin token is currently trading at $3.13 and has a market cap of $100 million, per coinmarketcap.

Nano: XNO (Ranked #175 on coinmarketcap)

Nano’s native token, XNO, can facilitate practically instant payments without any fees. The project was created to address the issues faced by traditional financial institutions and modern cryptocurrencies.

Nano is substantially different from other cryptocurrencies. In the Nano network, each address has its own blockchain (transaction ledger), and the users in the network provide the computational power required to verify their own transactions. This allows the transactions to be gasless, creating a zero-fee cryptocurrency.

Nano is also highly eco-friendly. Unlike Bitcoin, Nano does not use mining to verify transactions and add new blocks on the blockchain. This is a huge plus point given the energy levels used during the mining process.

XNO is currently trading at $2.11 with a market cap of $280.7, per coinmarketcap.

Flux: FLUX (Ranked #153 on coinmarketcap)

Flux is an upcoming web 3.0 coin that promises all the functionalities of Amazon Web Services, but in a decentralised environment. Amazon Web Services offer wireless cloud computing solutions to a number of enterprises, and Flux is looking to do the same.

Flux touts itself as a blockchain-as-a-service solution that offers interoperability and decentralisation. It uses Fluxnodes, a network of nodes that lend computing power to other businesses and services. In exchange, the node operators receive Flux tokens as a reward for their services.

Since October, the coin has grown over 450%, topping out at an all-time high of $4.17. In addition to that, Flux has announced a partnership with the famous Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) manufacturer, Nvidia. It’s a coin to watch out for in the coming months.

The FLUX coin is currently trading at $1.58 with a market cap of $358.3 million on coinmarketcap.