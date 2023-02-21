Not all doom and gloom: Most coins in the green, BTC flips Visa, crypto hacks decline and more

It’s clear that the contagion effect from the events of 2022 has spilled over into 2023. We have seen layoffs continue, bankruptcies pile up and plenty of regulatory action against the digital asset industry this year. However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Crypto markets have begun to show signs of a revival and there have been plenty of positive developments over the last few weeks. Here’s a look at some of these stories and updates that reflect the upbeat sentiment of crypto markets in recent times.

Most coins seeing double and triple-digit gains in 2023

At the time of writing, nearly a third of the cryptos on CoinMarketCap’s top 100 list had registered triple-digit gains since the beginning of 2023. Most other coins on this list are also flashing green, registering double-digit growth year-to-date (YTD). In fact, only a handful of cryptocurrencies have remained flat this year, a majority of which are stablecoins.

The two largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalisation, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are up nearly 50 percent and 42 percent YTD, respectively. Most other altcoins are also doing well. For instance, Solana and Fantom are up more than 150 percent this year. Meme coins SHIB and DOGE are also well in the green, with 65 percent and 25 percent gains since the start of 2023, respectively. Metaverse and AI tokens have also seen massive gains off late, and overall, the market seems to be in a very positive place right now.

Bitcoin flips Visa in terms of market capitalisation

Bitcoin has only been around for a little more than a decade now. Visa, on the other hand, has been operational since 1958. Therefore, for Bitcoin to overtake this payment network giant is a massive achievement. BTC has quickly become a viable method to transfer value, both domestically and internationally. This is evident from its growing market cap, which stood at $480 billion at the time of writing. At the same time, Visa’s market cap came in at around $460 billion.

Crypto hacks on the decline

Hacks and scams have been a real pain-point for the digital asset industry. Last year was the biggest year in terms of funds lost to these kinds of illicit activities, with $3.8 billion being syphoned off from innocent users.

Fortunately, 2023 has started off on a positive note with January seeing a year-on-year drop in losses due to crypto exploits. Popular crypto security firm, PeckShield, published a report stating that there were only 24 exploits in January this year. Put together, these attacks resulted in losses worth $8.8 million.

This is a fraction of the figure from the same month last year. In January 2022, losses from crypto hacks stood at a whopping $120 million. Therefore, not only did crypto prices begin to spike in Jan, but the number of hacks and attacks also reduced significantly.

FTX Japan resumes withdrawals

The fate of FTX customer funds lies in the balance as the lengthy court battle continues to play out. As such, it seems like it could take a while before users receive access to their funds again. However, there’s a glimmer of hope after FTX Japan announced that crypto and fiat withdrawals would resume today (February 21). The firm has already contacted all users with funds on the platform and provided them with instructions to withdraw their holdings.

However, they also warned of long wait times due to the sheer number and volume of withdrawals expected in the coming days.

Hong Kong resumes retail crypto trading

After a lengthy hiatus, Hong Kong is planning to reopen crypto trading to retail investors. Users could soon be able to trade large-cap cryptos such as Ethereum and Bitcoin. Moreover, exchanges will be allowed to provide retail services, as long as they adhere to strict regulatory guidelines.

For instance, exchanges will have to ensure that no more than two percent of their client’s assets are stored in “hot wallets”. This will provide protection from any sudden collapses that cause investors to lose access to their funds, a case in point being the FTX meltdown. Authorities have also set up a 6-week consultation period for interested parties to submit recommendations before the final provisions are brought into effect on June 1, 2023. Hong Kong bringing back retail trading is a positive sign for the digital asset industry.

Conclusion

Most coins seeing massive growth spikes, BTC flipping Visa, declining exploits, Hong Kong lifting the bank on retail crypto trading, and some FTX users regaining access to their funds – these are all positive and momentous occasions for the cryptoverse. They indicate positive sentiments building steam after a rather dull and gloomy 2022.

