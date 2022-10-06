A look at the Bart Simpson crypto chart pattern and what it signifies

By CNBCTV18.com

For most people, Bart Simpson is nothing more than a fictional character from one of the most iconic television shows in history — The Simpsons. However, the hilarious animated teenager found a place in the cryptoverse after an unmistakable chart pattern was named after him.

Barts, as they are commonly referred to, are price patterns that resemble the cartoon character's unique hairstyle. But what causes a Bart, and what does it signify, let's find out.

What is the Bart chart pattern?

Barts are characterized by a sharp surge in the price of an asset. After reaching its peak, the price fluctuates in a tight range, causing vertical zigzags that resemble the cartoon character's iconic hairstyle.

Finally, the price plummets back to its previous range, from where the price first broke out, thus forming a Bart. This pattern can also happen in reverse, where a drop occurs first, followed by a tight consolidation and a spike to complete the move. This results in an inverted image of Bart's head and is considered a bullish consolidation pattern.

These price movements are usually caused by large investors trying to burn crypto margin traders, both short and long. These entities place multiple buy orders, causing prices to spike. At the same time, shorts begin closing their positions to avoid losses, further driving the price of Bitcoin.

After a while, these entities then begin flooding the market with several sell orders, causing the price to plummet to its original range and wiping out any gains from the price spike. As such, the idea is to liquidate traders in both directions.

Usually, these price movements are instigated by larges investors known as whales. However, some individuals believe that Barts can be triggered by crypto exchanges themselves, which is entirely possible thanks to their large holdings and the lack of regulations. It is one of the reasons why analysts often refer to the crypto market as a "whale’s playground." These large investors can bring forth drops and surges whenever they choose.

The Bart Simpson pattern made its debut during the 2018 Bitcoin bear run when volume and liquidity began to decrease due to diminishing interest in the asset class. A Bart also appeared in March this year. BTC shot up from $39,120 to $41,700 in 30 minutes on March 16, only to fall back to $39,000 within the hour.

How do Barts affect the market?

The Bart Simpson chart pattern is somewhat unique to cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin. This is thanks to the low liquidity and high volatility of the asset class. Most investors and traders have heard of this pattern, and many have been burned by it in the past. If Bitcoin experiences a Bart, it can also have a rub-off effect on altcoins. However, long-term investors usually have nothing to worry about, as such price movements do not cause much harm in the long run.

Conclusion

The Simpsons is known for predicting world events much before they happen, including Trump's presidency, the Pandemic, Russia's war on Ukraine and more. Similarly, if you see the price of an asset rising sharply, followed by a tight consolidation period, you know what could potentially follow.