Crypto airdrop phishing scams: What are they

Crypto airdrops might sound too good to be true, but they are a legitimate tactic used by companies to amass a fan following. Let's start with airdrops to learn how this type of fraud works.

Although you may have heard of phishing websites and fake social media accounts that are set up to steal your crypto, you may not be familiar with crypto airdrop phishing scams. They might not be the most common tactic employed by fraudsters to fool you into giving them your digital assets, but that is exactly why you must be wary of these kinds of thefts. Let's start with airdrops to learn how this type of fraud works.

Airdrops are a promotional or marketing tactic used by relatively newer web3, DeFi, or crypto projects, wherein early adopters are given a certain number of tokens for free.

Each airdrop has varied rules and criteria for users to claim free cryptocurrency. Interacting with the project, tweeting about the new cryptocurrency, or posting on a respectable crypto community are examples of these criteria. Active users, and those who have a particular amount of cryptocurrency in their wallet, are more likely to be chosen for free airdrop tokens.