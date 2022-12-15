The year hasn’t been all bad for cryptos — A look at the positives emerging from 2022

There were a few bright spots scattered throughout the year for the crypto industry. Highlighted here are some of these positive developments and what they mean for the future of the digital asset industry.

It's been a terrible year for the crypto industry. Looking back at the last 365-odd days, we see a crypto calendar marked with price crashes, bankruptcies, layoffs, increased attacks, and decreased investments. It's no wonder so many people have labelled 2022 the worst year in the history of cryptocurrencies.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. There were a few bright spots and positive developments scattered throughout the year. Tag along as we highlight some of these developments and what they mean for the future of the digital asset industry.

A strong first quarter

If you think about it, 2022 started quite well. In the first three months of this year, BTC was trading between $36,471 and $46,821. This is much lower than its ATH from November 2021 but much higher than its current valuation.

Moreover, at the end of Q1, the global market cap of the crypto industry stood at $2.14 trillion. That's 14 percent more than it was at the same time in 2021.

Investment figures in Q1 were also impressive. Reports from CoinTelegraph indicated that the first three months of 2022 saw $14.6 billion in VC investments. That's more than three times the figure from Q1 of 2021. In fact, this amount was almost half of all VC investments received in 2021. This put 2022 on track to become a breakthrough year for cryptos, but we all know how things unfurled. However, they still indicate year-on-year growth and the future potential of the digital asset industry.

Mainstream brands jumping on the crypto bandwagon

Spurred on by massive price spikes, several popular brands and organisations began accepting crypto payments in 2021. This trend has continued in 2022, with many renowned companies allowing their customers to pay for goods and services with Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Balenciaga, Chipotle, Shopify, Emirates, and Tag Heuer, are just some of the brands that jumped on the crypto bandwagon this year. They joined Starbucks, Home Depot, AT&T, Pizza Hut, Etsy, and several other brands that began accepting crypto payments in 2021. Several brands have also released their first NFT collections in 2022. This adoption of crypto payments and digital assets by popular brands should help speed up the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, NFTs and blockchain technology.

Government adoption of blockchain

While cryptocurrencies haven't had the best year, governments worldwide have seen promise in their underlying blockchain technology. The tamper-proof and transparent data storage system created by blockchains lends itself perfectly to several government use cases. For instance, in August this year, Columbia introduced a blockchain-based system to store and maintain land deeds.

The rollout of CBDCs in China and several other parts of the world is another example of governments using blockchain technology to enhance current fiat systems. China has already issued its CBDC, the e-CNY, to a sizeable portion of its population to conduct a test run of the digital yuan. Holders can use this blockchain-based currency to pay for meals, bus rides and train journeys.

The Ethereum merge

Perhaps the biggest positive development of 2022 would be Ethereum's transition to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Before the Merge, Ethereum used the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to validate transactions and add new blocks on the blockchain.

However, as we all know, the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism consumes an intense amount of electricity. For instance, Bitcoin, a PoW blockchain, consumes around 95 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. This is more than what the Philippines uses for an entire year.

Keeping this in mind, Ethereum transitioned to PoS on September 15, 2022. The Merge was a revolutionary event as Ethereum houses a $60 billion ecosystem of lending companies, crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, and multiple other applications. Therefore, Ethereum 2.0 will foster better scalability and security for all the platforms built on Ethereum. Above all, it will reduce its energy consumption by 99.95 percent, adding to the sustainable development of such a massively used blockchain.

Increasing regulations in the crypto industry

The issue of regulations in the crypto landscape has been a subject of discussion for a while now. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been after the digital assets market since the beginning. However, market regulations are essential as they foster users' trust and attract potential users to use cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

The FTX and Terra meltdowns have caused immeasurable pain for investors and left the crypto industry in shambles. However, they have also forced lawmakers worldwide to form strong guidelines for crypto firms. These guidelines should make the space safer and protect investors from sudden collapses, such as that of FTX. It allows users to invest in a digital asset knowing that regulatory watchdogs monitor the market.

The crypto market may benefit from lower interest rates

The US Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates throughout the year to keep soaring inflation in check. It is a standard countermeasure to fend off rising inflation. However, it has severely affected the market, with stocks and cryptos registering price drops every time the interest rates are hiked.

The Fed has hinted at lowering interest rates in the coming months. "The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting," said Federal Reserve chair James H. Powell during a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Stocks and cryptos surged even at the hint of decreased interest rates. If the rates are actually lowered, it could be a massive boost for the crypto industry; one that could kickstart a market turnaround in 2023.

Conclusion

Although 2022 has been a fiasco for the broader crypto market, there have been some developments on the positive side which will have further implications in the future. Moreover, crypto markets are cyclical in nature. Historical data shows that the biggest busts often lead to bigger booms. If this is anything to go by, 2023 should be a year to watch out for.

Also Read: Major exits and stake sales make 2022 a year of mega block deals