Cronos (CRO): The token whose trading volume jumped 300% over the last 24 hours

The native cryptocurrency, Cronos (CRO) of Crypto.com platform began to rally, pumping from $0.0669 on the day of the announcement of 20 percent staff layoff, to $0.08289 on January 16. That is a 23 percent spike in a matter of days. At the same time, the trading volume of the token has also gone off the charts, recording a 342 percent increase over the last 24 hours. But what is the Cronos token and why is it rallying over the last few days? Tag along to find out.

It has been a strange month for Crypto.com. Just four days ago, on January 13, the popular crypto exchange announced that it would be laying off 20 percent of its staff. The same day, the platform’s native cryptocurrency, Cronos (CRO) began to rally, pumping from $0.0669 on the day of the announcement to $0.08289 on January 16. That is a 23 percent spike in a matter of days. At the same time, the trading volume of the token has also gone off the charts, recording a 342 percent increase over the last 24 hours. But what is the Cronos token and why is it rallying over the last few days? Tag along to find out.

Cronos (CRO): What is it?

As mentioned earlier, Cronos (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.Com ecosystem. It is a utility token used to pay transaction fees on the platform. It can also be staked to become a validator and earn token rewards. The token started its life as an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. However, when Crypto.Com launched the Cronos Chain, token holders were asked to migrate their ERC-20 CRO to the new chain.

Why is CRO rallying?

With the recent job cuts, one would imagine that CRO would experience a substantial drop. However, quite the opposite has happened. Currently, CRO is up over 26 percent for the week after registering nearly 40 percent gains since the start of the year. But what is the reason for this spike? Let’s find out.

One of the reasons could be Cronos’ recent environmental initiative. On January 16, Crypto.com announced an eight-year carbon removal agreement with Climeworks. Through this partnership, Crypto.Com will look to neutralize its direct carbon emissions. CRO jumped from $0.07361 before the announcement to $0.08216 by the end of the day, equating to a 10 percent spike in a matter of hours.

Another reason for CRO’s recent spike could be the growing total value locked (TVL) on the network. TVL describes the total assets deposited by users on a particular DeFi ecosystem. Since January 1, Cronos’ TVL has seen a steady increase, going from $369 million on Jan 4 to $398 million on January 17, according to data from DeFiLlama. That equates to a 7 percent increase over the last fortnight or so. Cronos’ TVL saw one of its biggest spikes for the month on Jan 13, when it jumped from $378 million to $393 million in 24 hours.

This is because several individual protocols on the Cronos blockchain experienced spikes in their own TVL. For instance, VVS Finance saw a rise of 12 percent in its TVL. Similarly, the TVL of MM Finance, Veno Finance, Single Finance and Beefy also saw a 20 percent uptick.

Conclusion

Spurred on by these updates, CRO has been marching towards its pre-FTX prices. As such, its market capitalisation has crossed the $2 billion mark after nearly 2 months. At the time of writing, CRO was changing hands at $0.08006, up 42 percent over the last 30 days.

However, it is hard to tell where the token will go from here. While CRO’s recent performance has been impressive, if we zoom out, the picture doesn’t look too good. For instance, Cronos’ TVL is down more than 70 percent from its all-time high of $1.46 billion in Feb last year. And with Crypto.Com currently navigating choppy waters and the crypto winter still raging on, it’s hard to say with any certainty which way CRO will go in the coming months.