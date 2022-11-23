Homecryptocurrency news

CoinSwitch says new multi-exchange platform will allow crypto trading using rupee

Nov 23, 2022

Crypto-investing app CoinSwitch launched its new platform CoinSwitch Pro that allow trade in crypto assets in Indian rupees across multiple exchanges.

Crypto-investing app CoinSwitch on Wednesday announced the launch of CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform. The new platform aims to enable users to trade crypto assets in Indian rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login. Through their new app, the company claims, investors can manage investments in a unified portfolio.

Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-founder of CoinSwitch, said, “CoinSwitch Pro will help Indians trade crypto assets on a KYC-compliant platform in a way never seen before. With CoinSwitch Pro, we want to help traders discover and leverage the price movement of crypto assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating new opportunities to make profits.” 
CoinSwitch was founded by Ashish Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and Govind Soni in 2017. In September 2021, the company raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz to become a crypto Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion.
Among other blue-chip investors, the company counts Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and Paradigm. 
