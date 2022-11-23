English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homecryptocurrency News

Coinbase holds 2 million Bitcoin, says CEO Brian Armstrong as he reiterates its ‘financials are public’

Coinbase holds 2 million Bitcoin, says CEO Brian Armstrong as he reiterates its ‘financials are public’

Coinbase holds 2 million Bitcoin, says CEO Brian Armstrong as he reiterates its ‘financials are public’
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 4:25 PM IST (Published)

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that his company holds 2 million Bitcoin worth Rs 39.9 billion. He also hared the company’s shareholder letter, which highlights a consolidated list of Coinbase assets.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, said that his company holds around 2 million bitcoin worth $39.9 billion as of September 30, 2022. In a Twitter post, Armstrong showed the company’s BTC stash to dispel any ‘fear, uncertainty, and doubt’ (FUD).

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read


“If you see FUD out there – remember, our financials are public (we’re a public company). We hold ~2M BTC. ~$39.9B worth as of 9/30.” Armstrong tweeted on Tuesday.
He also shared the company’s shareholder letter, which highlights a consolidated list of Coinbase assets.
“We all need to come together to build this industry in a responsible way going forward. Be wary of false information,” Armstrong further tweeted.
The clarification from Armstrong comes after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s tweets that questioned Coinbase’s Bitcoin holdings, referring to 4 months old a news article.
However, shortly after Armstrong’s indirect response in a series of tweets Zhao deleted his tweet, saying that Armstrong told him the numbers in the articles were wrong.
Also Read: A roundup of FTX’s sports deals that collapsed with the exchange
“Brian Armstrong just told me the numbers in the articles are wrong. Deleted the previous tweet. Let’s work together to improve transparency in the industry”, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, tweeted.
The comment from Armstrong comes when the crypto market is facing a turbulent time following FTX’s collapse. This has led worried investors to look directly at exchange balances.
After the FTX scam unfolded, there is constant chatter concerning proof-of-reserves and financial audits of the crypto trading platforms. As these concerns gained traction, some of the crypto exchanges announced upcoming proof-of-reserve audits.
Bitstamp, for instance, on November 21, 2022, revealed that the company has been audited since 2016, Bitcoin.com reported.
“Bitstamp Group and our legal entities have been audited by a big four global accounting firm on an annual basis since 2016. They will be releasing our proof of reserves audit and the corresponding proof of liabilities. These will provide our customers with an independently conducted verification of their Bitstamp balances, and the assurance that Bitstamp has the assets to cover them fully,” Bitstamp said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Coinbase Global shares have tanked more than 82 percent YTD. The shares are currently trading for $43.39 per share on Wednesday afternoon (ET).
Also Read: 5 countries that could be next in line to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

bitcoincryptoCryptocurrency

Next Article

A roundup of FTX’s sports deals that collapsed with the exchange

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng