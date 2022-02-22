China’s banking regulator warns investors against metaverse frauds

China’s banking and insurance regulator has issued a statement warning people about scams and frauds related to the metaverse.

The metaverse “is more attractive and deceptive, and participants are prone to property damage,” the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

The metaverse is a virtual space encompassing multiple technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchains . In the metaverse, people can do most activities done in the real world like shopping, socializing, and participating in events, among other things through their virtual avatar.

There has been a boom in metaverse projects in the last couple of months. It almost seems like a new metaverse platform is launched every other week. And with things moving so fast, several investors are jumping on the metaverse bandwagon due to fear of missing out on emerging technology. It’s a sentiment that is easily capitalized on by fraudsters.

Chinese authorities have noticed increased scams and frauds around various metaverse projects. Malicious actors rob people of their money using fake projects and promising lucrative returns.

The statement issued by the regulator aims to educate investors regarding such scams. It provides detailed descriptions of several methods used by the fraudster to dupe investors of their hard-earned cash.

The first and most common scam is where fraudsters pitch fake metaverse projects that involve augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technology. These buzzwords are like music to investors’ ears. And so, they would part with their money in the hope of high returns. Of course, once the funds are transferred, the scammers vanish.

The second most used method by scamsters involves play-to-earn gaming projects. These are blockchain-based games that let gamers earn real money while playing. Scamsters use fake gaming projects to coax gamers or investors to keep pumping money into these projects, believing they will get good returns. However, the scamsters disappear once they receive a certain amount of funds from their unsuspecting investors.

Some fraudsters also induce panic buying to scam investors. They offer alternate cryptos made to look like viable investments. The rapid rise in these fake coins and tokens within a short period makes gullible investors easily fall for such scams leaving them with worthless cryptos.

Some scammers also hype certain plots of land on the metaverse to falsely inflate their value, creating an illusion of attractive deals.