Centralised Finance vs Decentralised Finance: Key Differences

Although the article discusses the distinctions between CeFi and DeFi, you should consider them to be two sides of the same coin, and using either is primarily a matter of personal preference.

Historically, the operation of money markets and financial assets has been based on centralised models. Consider the US dollar. The world's most traded currency, the US dollar, is managed by the United States government, which controls how many dollars are printed in circulation.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies seek to challenge this centralised model by offering a decentralised alternative. Most digital assets are governed by an algorithm that dictates how many coins are released in the market.