    Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    The request was filed with United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District Of New York.

    Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday filed a request for the sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to raise fund for its operations.
    New Jersey-based Celsius had filed for bankruptcy in New York in July, after it froze withdrawals, citing "extreme" market conditions.
    Celsius currently owns 11 different forms of stablecoin, for a total of about USD 23 million.
    First Published:  IST
    bankruptcy crypto lender stablecoin
