A look at FedNow, the US Federal Reserve’s possible answer to CBDCs

The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) race is heating up. Currently, more than 100 countries are working on their CBDC projects, according to data from the Atlantic Council. Among these, 11 countries have already launched blockchain-based versions of their fiat currencies, while 18 are in their pilot phases and more than 70 others are still working on research and development.

The US is one of the countries in the development phase. Daleep Singh, a former adviser to the POTUS, said CBDCs were a big part of Biden’s plans last year. According to Singh, Biden was “trying to push the government to launch a digital dollar” as it would bypass the private crypto ecosystem which is susceptible to ransomware and sanction violations.

However, the Federal Reserve is working on its own fund transfer system, which some experts believe could rival the digital dollar. The services is called FedNow and it is expected to provide individuals and businesses with a 24/7/365 instant payments network. But what is FedNow and how will it affect America’s CBDC plans? Tag along to find out.

What is FedNow?

FedNow is the US Federal Reserve’s instant payment network. It has been under development since 2019 and is finally set to launch in July this year, as per a March 15 statement from the Fed. Once fully operational, FedNow will facilitate instant payment services throughout the US. These services will be available to businesses and individuals around the clock, every day of the year.

These payments will be facilitated by a diverse mix of financial institutions, payment processors and the US Treasury. This is unlike a CBDC, which relies on blockchain technology to process, validate and record transactions.

The project will first undergo a customer testing and certification programme to select the banking participants for FedNow. “Certification encompasses a comprehensive testing curriculum with defined expectations for operational readiness and network experience. In June, the Federal Reserve and certified participants will conduct production validation activities to confirm readiness for the July launch,” the Fed said in its official statement.

How will FedNow affect plans for a digital dollar?

FedNow will provide round-the-clock, real-time transactions. This will give customers immediate access to funds but it could negate the benefits of developing a blockchain-based US central bank digital currency. This had led many to believe that FedNow is being developed as a substitute for CBDCs.

Comments from a member of the Fed Board of Governors, Michelle Bowman, backed this notion. “FedNow addresses the issues that some have raised about the need for a CBDC,” Bowman said in August last year.

A few months before that, in May 2022, vice-chairman of The Fed, Lael Brainard, touched upon the regulatory hurdles to launch a CBDC. “

Addressing the House Financial Services Committee on March 9, Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell said that CBDC development was still in “early-stage experimentation.”. Powell then diverted the house’s attention to the launch of FedNow, saying “we’ll have real-time payments in this country very, very soon.”

While FedNow will serve a different purpose to stablecoins and CBDCs, it could affect crypto adoption in the US. Users looking for a quick way to transfer value will turn to FedNow instead of utilising stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. Circle, which is one of the biggest stablecoin issuers in the US, recently faced massive issues after its USDC reserves were caught in the turmoil at the Silicon Valley Bank. These kinds of issues could create fear in the minds of users, causing them to turn to more trustable means of transfer, such as FedNow.

Conclusion

Several countries around the world are experimenting with CBDCs to ascertain their utility for retail, wholesale and overseas transactions. Even the US has hinted at the introduction of a digital dollar several times in the last few years. However, due to the regulatory red tape involved, FedNow could operate as a stopgap solution for instant domestic payments. But whether or not it affects the America’s plans for a CBDC, only time will tell.