Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls for unity within crypto community

The founder of the Cardano network, Charles Hoskinson, in a live YouTube AMA stream on December 9 stressed that the community needs to come together and leave the vitriol behind.

Hoskinson was one of the founding members of the ethereum project, but due to differences between him and Vitalik Buterin, another co-founder, he left the ethereum project. He later went on to create the Cardano network.

ADA, the native currency of the Cardano network, hit an all-time high this August and is currently the sixth-largest coin with a market cap of a little over $44 billion.

On the three-hour-long live stream hosted to answer questions the crypto community's questions, Hoskinson talked on multiple matters including his personal life and the state of the Cardano network. He pointed out how the divisiveness of the crypto community was detrimental to the progress of the crypto space.

He started by talking about the different technological phases of the Cardano network and how the shift from one phase to another would invite a wave of “negativity, criticism, and Twitter trolls” from the community.

During the stream, Hoskinson said all he wanted for Christmas this year was tribalism in the community to stop. He said, “All I want this Christmas is for everyone to get along in our industry,” adding, “It is extraordinary to me that when people are so close in philosophy, views, and technology, they can be so far apart as individuals."

One aspect of the crypto community that baffles Hoskinson is the emotional nature of crypto investors and how they are more emotional than investors in any other industry. "You don’t see this in other industries,” he said, adding, “You don’t see this in physics, biology or cell phone manufacturing."

He believes as long as there is in-fighting within the community, they won’t be able to deal with the genuine hurdle to worldwide crypto adaption, the traditional finance system.

According to Hoskinson, the traditional system holds more than three billion people and will continue to do so if the crypto community does not unite. He attributed the divisiveness to various media platforms like books, podcasts, and social media.

Hoskinson and his team are now working to tackle the oncoming threat from quantum computing. These computers are expected to answer problems that cannot be solved by classical computers and therefore, pose a threat to the crypto industry.

In another recent YouTube video, Hoskinson reportedly told his 288,000 subscribers that work was underway to make ADA immune from quantum attacks, per a report by dailyhodl.com.