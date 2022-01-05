Can DAOs make the future of work less corporate?

The current model of earning money has undergone a 360-degree change. Traditional models of corporate employment are rapidly losing relevance, due to several reasons including the growth of remote technology, the rise of the gig economy, and of course, the COVID pandemic.

Many companies, for example, now depend on an ecosystem of participants or collaborators, many of whom may not even be on the company’s rolls. For instance, YouTube, Facebook (Meta), Instagram, etc. depend a lot on content creators and influencers. However, what has not changed yet is that most of these creators still rely on platforms controlled by corporations making the concentration of power asymmetrical.

The next step towards this future is Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) – where companies are run by an algorithm built on blockchain technology. DAOs allow a diverse group of people to converge, create value, and get compensated. DAOs are autonomous and governed by smart contracts. At the heart of this entire development lies the simplification of complex business processes.

This simplification involves the elimination of intermediaries – the idea at the core of all blockchain technologies. The result is an instantaneous, cost-effective, and highly secure mode of transaction processing.

Elimination of the middle order has led to DAOs becoming the digital intermediaries themselves. Therefore, they can offer greater transparency and the potential to scale operations. Such a system does not need management, governing entities, or supervision. They are self-governing ecosystems and are hence organisations in themselves.

How are DAOs revolutionising how we work?

DAOs have shifted the balance from a governance-based economy to a creator-centric economy. Artists, developers, creators, designers, lawyers, etc., are all welcome to materialise their ideas and monetise them on a global platform backed by blockchain technology. Each design gets represented by a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), which proves the ownership details. The NFT goes to the highest bidder of the asset, who then becomes the owner upon a blockchain-secured payment. No other party is involved except the creator, the buyer, and the DAO.

Businesses are swiftly adopting blockchain-based technologies to support, simplify, and automate processes. Crypto protocols facilitate the recognition of each participant’s contribution. User involvement is measured, coordinated, and commensurately rewarded for their devotion to the complex underlying system.

This shift in perspective has changed the business outlook from ‘valuing an organisation’ to ‘valuing an individual.’ Individuals need not be corporate executives to earn money anymore. The possibilities are plentiful and range from models such as ‘play-to-earn, ‘learn-to-earn’, ‘create-to-earn’, etc.

Each creation or gaming achievement now has a value associated with it which is not defined by an entity but by a bidder. The person who associates the highest value with the tokenised asset becomes the asset's owner upon payment. Since this structure cannot be centrally governed, DAOs step in and do the needful.

The decentralised nature of DAOs protects the privacy of the creator and the buyer and provides a secure yet transparent mode of transaction for both.

The ‘staking’ of cryptocurrencies is yet another example of the waning ‘work-to-earn’ model.

In crypto staking, a blockchain user pledges a certain amount of cryptocurrency to the blockchain qualifying him to become a transaction validator. This validator allows the blockchain to utilise the computing power at his/her disposal. It becomes an authenticator for the ongoing transactions between buyers and sellers. For devoting his/her resources, the blockchain mints new cryptocurrency and rewards the validator.

DAOs are open economies and therefore do not subject the participants to relationship gaps. Perceiving the value of a certain creation is left to the buyer, and the value is allowed to accrue as long as more and more bidders participate. Since a DAO can coordinate the entire process, it is the preferred technology to adopt for the future.

Earning models unlocked by DAOs:

Contribute-to-earn: This model involves domain experts whose expertise is hired at a mutually agreed-upon price. The hired skillset could be anything ranging from finance to design to architecture to machinery, etc. This, however, can also be a competitive arena as the buyer decides the value of the offering and not the other way round.

Participate-to-earn: This model involves participation in the blockchain network. Crypto stakers, decentralised app developers, coders, etc., can be associated directly with developing the core technology that powers the DAO and is sufficiently rewarded for their work.

Play-to-earn: In order to enter the game, users need to invest a certain amount of money as well as their time and effort. Players are thus rewarded with NFTs or cryptocurrency every time they unlock new achievements in the game. However, the advantage of rewarding NFTs is that they can be exchanged for other NFTs in the game. This means that players can trade assets inside the game instead of having to visit a separate marketplace, creating an economy in itself.

Learn-to-earn: In this model, one is incentivised to prove they have learnt something to earn the reward. Compensation is applicable only when the knowledge acquired by the person can add value to the network. This means that certain on-chain actions like code tweaks or small upgrades can be delegated for a reward. That way, users are also incentivised to learn new skills. Rabbithole, for example, has already disbursed $750,000 in rewards for on-chain tasks.

Create-to-earn: This model greatly benefits artists and designers whose creativity can be displayed on a global platform. The crypto culture has introduced the concept of digital scarcity. The ownership of artwork can now be associated with only one person, thus delegitimising all other copies in circulation. This adds value to the original creation.

DAOs hold the potential to provide a source of revenue to millions of people who possess a certain skill set that can be digitally marketed and sold. The work-to-earn model does not encourage corporate executives to either hone or acquire new skills and has thus become a hurdle. The paradigm shift to DAOs is quickly transforming the way businesses and economies function.