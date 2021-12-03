​Cadbury’s NothingCoin: How to earn and spend digital currency, and other questions answered

Cryptocurrencies are a rage now and chocolate maker Cadbury wants to be part of the action. Through its latest campaign, 'Do Nothing', the company rewards users for doing nothing. Mondelez India's marquee brand has launched a crypto-like currency called the NothingCoin that gets mined while you do nothing.

The campaign aims to have a special appeal with youth-based consumers to take a breather and get rewarded for it. Mining NothingCoin neither requires fancy mining tools or any monetary investment.

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Gen Z today is in a constant hustle mode list – right from balancing their studies, finding a job, having an active social life to worrying about their investment plans. We truly feel they deserve some downtime and perhaps a much-needed digital detox.”

"....the introduction of NothingCoin is our attempt to inspire them to take a break in the most engaging and rewarding manner," he added.

How to start mining

Users can simply buy a Cadbury 5Star and scan the QR code on it to access the DoNothing website for mining.

However, it must be noted that NothingCoin is not an actual currency. It is a part of a limited period advertising campaign by the company. It will be running for two months PAN-India.

Is there a criteria for mining NothingCoins?

To start mining, one must literally ‘do nothing.’ All you need to do is put your phone aside and allow the phone to start mining the NothingCoin for you. The mining will stop the minute you use the device. So to earn more coins you need to keep the phone idle as long as possible.

Cadbury has even opened a dedicated Do-Nothing Bank at Nariman Point in Mumbai where users can buy a 5Star, get started with activation and relax comfortably on couches while their phones idly mine NothingCoins. The bank has a loans counter, an ATM, and investment schemes with quirky messages that ask the consumer to do nothing.

Nonetheless, even if one does not reside in Mumbai, they can still mine the NothingCoin from their respective locations.

Also Read | India isn't buying enough chocolates

What can you do with NothingCoins?

Mined coins can be used on the online Cadbury 5Star mall to avail offers on various platforms such as The Souled Store and Paytm, or to get JioMart vouchers. Mined NothingCoins can also be used to make purchases on JioMart as it is accepting NADA as a currency. Cadbury is also in the process of adding partners to its list of tie-ups to offer users more benefits.