Buy Bitcoin, it is the new gold, says Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to buy Bitcoin, saying it is the new gold. He also slammed the Federal Reserve for the creation of 'fake money'.

"Good old USA is looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country....wow...look at the scale of fake money creation. Buy #Bitcoin right now," he tweeted.

When prodded on the Bitcoin vs gold debate, he said “Bitcoin is the new gold... Transporting Bitcoin is so much easier than having gold bars in your pockets.”

https://twitter.com/RicardoBSalinas/status/1463556450442170383

Also Read | Cryptocurrency is here to stay, says Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Salinas also tweeted a weekly chart of the total value of the Federal Reserve’s assets (less eliminations from consolidation). The chart, updated till November 18, shows total assets of more than 8.67 trillion dollars.

This is not the first time when Salinas—founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas, a group of companies with interests in telecommunications, media, financial services, and retail stores—has supported the digital currency.

Earlier this year, Salinas said his bank Banco Azteca was in the process of becoming the first in Mexico to accept Bitcoin.

In a tweet, Salinas said Bitcoin is a good way to diversify the investment portfolio. Last year, he disclosed that 10 percent of his liquid portfolio was in Bitcoin.

https://twitter.com/RicardoBSalinas/status/1409209116401143809

The billionaire, in an interview, had revealed he invested a lot of time studying Bitcoin and thought it should be a part of every investor's portfolio.

https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1408964287918379012

According to Forbes’ list of billionaires, Salinas' net worth is $14.2 billion.

The prices of Bitcoin plunged over 6 percent Tuesday to $54,500 as the concerns that the newly discovered variant of coronavirus could potentially be more dangerous and hamper the global economic recovery.