Buy Bitcoin, it is the new gold, says Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to buy Bitcoin, saying it is the new gold. He also slammed the Federal Reserve for the creation of 'fake money'.
"Good old USA is looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country....wow...look at the scale of fake money creation. Buy #Bitcoin right now," he tweeted.
Salinas also tweeted a weekly chart of the total value of the Federal Reserve’s assets (less eliminations from consolidation). The chart, updated till November 18, shows total assets of more than 8.67 trillion dollars.
Earlier this year, Salinas said his bank Banco Azteca was in the process of becoming the first in Mexico to accept Bitcoin.
In a tweet, Salinas said Bitcoin is a good way to diversify the investment portfolio. Last year, he disclosed that 10 percent of his liquid portfolio was in Bitcoin.
The billionaire, in an interview, had revealed he invested a lot of time studying Bitcoin and thought it should be a part of every investor's portfolio.
According to Forbes’ list of billionaires, Salinas' net worth is $14.2 billion.
