Budget 2022: Why taxation of virtual digital assets does not make it legal

Taxation of Virtual Digital Assets is being clarified by inserting Section 115BBH in the Income Tax Act.

Here is what the scheme provides:

Income from sale of virtual digital asset such as cryptocurrency, NFT etc would be taxed at base rate of 30 percent.

Income would be calculated as sales consideration less cost of acquisition.

No other expenses would be allowed as deduction other than cost of acquisition.

Loss from any other source cannot be set-off against income from virtual digital asset.

Loss arising from sale of virtual digital asset cannot be set off against any other income.

Loss arising from digital asset cannot be carried forward.

Here is what the scheme does not provides:

Cost of acquisition and Sales Consideration has not been defined. It is unclear whether brokerage paid will be part of cost or will be deducted from sales consideration or not

This amendment will be applicable from 01.04.2022, hence the taxability of income from digital asset is still open for interpretation for FY 2021-22.

Provision of taxability, does not itself makes the transaction legal. For determining legality of Cryptocurrency, it will be left to the “The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021”. The scope of Income Tax act is restricted to provide for taxability of any transaction and even illegal transaction are being taxed.

Gifting of Virtual Digital Assets have also been brought under tax ambit by including it in the definition of property as clause (d) of the Explanation to clause (vii) of Section 56. Therefore any gift of more than 50,000 (except in some circumstances) would be taxable in hands of recipient of such digital asset.

It is generally seen that tax base is widened if tax is collected by way of TDS. Therefore, Section 194S is proposed to be inserted which provides the following:

TDS Deduction to be at the rate of 1 percent.

For specified persons TDS only to be deducted if value of the transaction exceeds Rs 50,000 in a particular financial year.

For other than specified persons, TDS to be deducted if value of the transaction exceeds Rs 10,000 in a particular financial year.

Some issues with the TDS deduction

They way Crypto transactions are conducted, buyer is not aware about the whereabouts of seller. Therefore it will be impossible to deduct TDS of seller. In that case buyer may deduct TDS of the intermediary portal and take a reimbursement from them, which will be very cumbersome process. It would have been better if the TDS would have been deducted by the portal itself as an e-commerce operator under section 194-O.

If a Non-resident purchases Virtual Digital Asset from a resident, it may have to take a TAN number in India and deduct the TDS. This will be again a very onerous responsibility.

Trading of crypto currency, NFT and other virtual assets is rising on a rapid pace. The above proposals by the Budget will achieve some level of certainty for the Income Tax Calculation. However legality of such transactions are yet to blessed by the government. Additionally, its taxability with relation to GST Transaction is also not very clear. It will be great if government clarifies it position and rest this controversy for once and all.

—The author, CA Naman Shrimal, Partner — Cross Border Transaction at Jain Shrimal & Co. All views expressed it personal