Budget 2022: Why taxation of virtual digital assets does not make it legal

Taxation of Virtual Digital Assets is being clarified by inserting Section 115BBH in the Income Tax Act.
Here is what the scheme provides:
Here is what the scheme does not provides:
Gifting of Virtual Digital Assets have also been brought under tax ambit by including it in the definition of property as clause (d) of the Explanation to clause (vii) of Section 56. Therefore any gift of more than 50,000 (except in some circumstances) would be taxable in hands of recipient of such digital asset.
It is generally seen that tax base is widened if tax is collected by way of TDS. Therefore, Section 194S is proposed to be inserted which provides the following:
Some issues with the TDS deduction
Trading of crypto currency, NFT and other virtual assets is rising on a rapid pace. The above proposals by the Budget will achieve some level of certainty for the Income Tax Calculation. However legality of such transactions are yet to blessed by the government. Additionally, its taxability with relation to GST Transaction is also not very clear. It will be great if government clarifies it position and rest this controversy for once and all.
—The author, CA Naman Shrimal, Partner — Cross Border Transaction at Jain Shrimal & Co. All views expressed it personal
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
