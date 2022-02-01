Budget 2022: Govt to levy 30% tax on crypto gains; gifts to be taxed as well

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a taxation scheme on virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies in the budget session of Parliament Tuesday. Sitharaman announced that any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 percent.

Sitharaman added that while computing such income, no deduction with respect to expenditure or allowance shall be incurred, barring the cost of acquisition. She also said that loss from the transfer of cryptos or any digital asset cannot be set off against any other income. In addition, a TDS of 1 percent would be made on the transfer of digital assets, she said.

"Further, in order to capture the transaction details, I also propose to provide for TDS on payment made in relation to transfer of virtual digital asset the rate of 1 percent fo such consideration above a monetary threshold," Sitharaman said while presenting the budget.

Sitharaman also announced a tax on gifting the virtual digital asset, "in the hands of the recipient."

Crypto experts said the tax was always applicable to crypto gains but the ecosystem did not have clarity on it. Avinash Shekhar, CEO of ZebPay said, this gives the entire ecosystem, including investors and exchanges, transparency on the road ahead.

"30% tax on income from virtual digital assets, while high, is a positive step as it legitimises crypto and hints at an optimistic sentiment towards further acceptance of crypto and NFTs across stakeholders in the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman has also announced the introduction of a Digital Rupee using blockchain and other technology. She said the introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a boost to India's digital currency.

It will "familiarise Indians with the benefits and efficiency of virtual currency," Shekhar said, while "building an appetite for the crypto, blockchain and the multitudes of innovations and employment opportunities that these technologies are capable of fostering."