Budget 2022: Govt to tax virtual digital assets at 30%; gifts to be taxed as well

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a taxation scheme on virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. She announced any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at 30 percent and no deduction can be incurred while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition.

Sitharaman said a TDS of 1 percent would be made on the transfer of digital assets. Plus, she said, sending or receiving digital assets in the form of gifts would be taxed at the hands of recipients.

To be updated.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here