Brave: The blockchain-based browser that rewards you in crypto for watching ads

Ads have become an integral part of the internet these days. Whether you're reading an article or watching a video, these little blocks of paid content are sure to invade your browsing experience. It's something we have all learned to accept and live with.

However, that's about to change thanks to the introduction of Web 3 browsers such as Brave. With this blockchain-based portal, you have the option to cut out ads completely or, even better, receive crypto rewards for watching them.

The browser already has over 50 million monthly active users, with over 18 million using the browser daily. By default, the browser blocks out ads and prevents trackers from following your activity. However, it also allows you the option to see ads that do not invade your privacy and earn crypto in the process.

Brave Private Ads and Basic Attention Tokens (BAT)

If you opt to see ads on the Brave browser, you will be shown only a handful of them, known as Brave Private Ads. They are served to you directly from the browser, ensuring that your data never leaves your device.

As per Brave’s website, the browser runs over 20 such ads in India. These ads are of 3 kinds: display ads that appear on websites, sponsored cards that appear in the browser's news feed, and notifications that appear while browsing the web. Every time you watch an ad, you are rewarded for your attention with Basic Attention Tokens (BATs).

How to earn Brave Rewards?

There are four ways in which you can earn crypto using the Brave Browser:

Earn crypto by installing Brave: You can earn BATs worth $5 just by installing the browser and using it for 30 days. You may even get 40 to 250 BATs randomly every month.

Earn crypto by watching ads: Once you download the browser, you can start earning BATs while surfing the web and watching ads. To activate it, you need to click on the BAT logo in the corner of your search bar, go to the 'Brave Rewards and Ads' option, select ‘Reward Settings’ and toggle the button next to 'Ads.'

Earn crypto by creating content: If you are a content creator—podcaster, blogger, vlogger, or YouTuber—you can sign up for the Brave Rewards Program. Then your followers can send you BAT tips or donations to support you.

Refer to earn crypto: You can earn as much as $1 to $1.75 solely by participating in its creator program. To get the referral link, download the browser and sign up as a creator. Then you will receive a link in your Creator Dashboard – share it with others and receive BATs for every successful referral.

How to withdraw BAT?

All your BATs are stored in a wallet provided by Brave. This is called a Brave Wallet, and it can be used to buy, send, manage, and swap almost any crypto asset or NFT. However, you cannot withdraw your BAT funds using this wallet. You will need to sign up for another crypto wallet like Gemini or Uphold, which can be done from the browser itself. Once you create your wallet and verify your Brave account, you can easily exchange your BATs for other digital or fiat currencies.

Brave Tokenomics

Brave's Basic Attention Token (BAT) was launched in 2017 through an ICO. According to CoinMarketCap, it was one of the fastest-selling coin offerings of all time — the platform raised more than $35 million in less than a minute. Currently, one BAT is trading for $0.2744, down 14.07 percent over the last 24 hours, with an all-time high of $1.79 from 2021. BAT's current market capitalisation stands at $411.17 million.