Blockchain’s sustainability problem – Not so clean, not so green

Blockchain technology was created in the hopes of being better, more socially just financial instruments. However, human greed for instant riches and the commercial capacity to fully exploit any financial instrument has shown the cracks in blockchain’s foundation. When operating at high volume, the proof of work (PoW) consensus algorithm used to verify transactions requires huge amounts of electrical energy, taxing local infrastructures, and sending environmentalists’ warning flags fluttering wildly.

As evidenced in the UN’s 2030 sustainable development goals, there is a worldwide recognition that we have an urgent need to reduce fossil fuel consumption. Blockchain flies in the face of that need and is quickly reaching the pinnacle of world energy users, rapidly on its way to single-handedly wasting 1 percent of the total electrical power supply of the world.

Blockchain’s exorbitant energy use also allows bad state actors to harvest lucrative returns through Bitcoin mining , all under cover of government programs. Today, roughly 70 percent of blockchain mining is carried out between mining farms in China, Russia, and Iran that either subsidize electricity or tacitly run state-owned operations that run around the clock producing riches for a mainstream, often US-based, market dreaming of cashing in before the jig is up.

According to a recent report by Radio Free Europe, as much as 4.5 percent of global Bitcoin mining is carried out by the state actors in Iran, allowing the radical to mint hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that are utilized to generate bypass UN and US sanctions.”

Aside from dodging international sanctions, Iran’s local population is suffering the impact of the dirty energy it creates to power these giant mining operations. Another report by the Middle East Institute, due to maddening demand for electrical by blockchain mining operations, has convinced power companies in Iran to use highly polluting fuel oil – called “Mazut” in Persian – to satisfy the elevated thirst for electricity, thus worsening already high levels of urban pollution in Iranian cities.”

Blockchain was designed with equity in mind, with the thought that anyone devoting their computer’s processor would have an equal stake in the spoils it generated. With differing access to processing power, however, comes unequal access to blockchain rewards. Mining rigs (computers that process mathematical problems posed in mining) and, as shown above, entire power plants dedicated to electrical production for Bitcoin mining have soured the lofty ambitions of its founders.

Blockchain’s ingrained ethos of stake equity propels value creation through participation. With this core, blockchain is a truly powerful technology that could perhaps upend or at least realign capitalism.

Both blockchain and Bitcoin are remarkable solutions whose application was meant to create equitable systems to curtail the inequities capitalism, and other economic systems are plagued with. However, these radical social enterprises are in part and increasingly responsible for a climate crisis that needs an urgent and sustainable fix.

–Pratik Gauri is the Founder and CEO of 5ire. Views expressed are personal.

Also Read | Can you buy or sell NFTs without affecting the environment?