Blockchain use cases for the government

Blockchain technology has proven to be highly ubiquitous, with a potential far beyond just digital currency. The concept of distributed ledgers to store and process data can help improve the legacy storage systems that governments and public sector companies use today. It can remove the need for intermediaries in various processes to create a transparent, fast, and efficient system.

Decentralisation also provides added security through a network of users that continuously monitor and verify data, ensuring there is no foul play or potential to be hacked. Therefore, governments worldwide can benefit immensely from blockchain technology especially as the public roar for blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption grows louder every day.

The benefits of blockchain to governments

Like any other organisation, governments are responsible for performing various tasks in a speedy and transparent manner. The difference between the two is that, while organisations are only accountable to their shareholders, governments are accountable to a country and its people.

A nation's economic and social functioning rely completely on the government. Therefore, it is imperative that the people trust the authority that oversees these vital responsibilities. However, trust within the government waxes and wanes with the political party that forms the government. This is why there is always a severe distrust between a certain section of the population and the government.

Blockchains can bring much-needed transparency to the government, building trust with the public. Regardless of the political party, a blockchain system can ensure that every government's action is visible. This will create a system of accountability where nefarious activity can’t be ignored.

Governments of countries like Sweden and Georgia are already experimenting with blockchain-based land registries that allow any third parties to store a copy of property records. This will add much-needed transparency to landownership, help solve property disputes and increase trust amongst the populace.

Governments also hold sensitive personal data of their citizens for a multitude of reasons. This data includes names, birthdates, and addresses. This is private information that needs to be secure. Unlike traditional legacy systems, blockchains do not have any single point of failure or a central database. Therefore, they can be used to store sensitive data safely.

Another problem with the government is the bureaucratic nature of things that makes processes slow and inefficient. Blockchains can provide faster payment and storage services that increase efficiency and reduce transactions and data storage costs.

Five blockchain government use cases

Here are five use cases of blockchains that can immensely improve the various tasks that the government performs.

Digital identity management

In some form or fashion, the government holds the identification of all its citizens. In India, the government has our Aadhaar and PAN card information. This information is used by many organisations like banks and other financial institutions. But the legacy data management system that the government uses often fails to update and verify the details mentioned on these identification cards.

Blockchains can offer governments a secure way to manage and verify this data. It could also provide citizens with the ability to co-manage this data along with the government, thanks to the distributed nature of the database. For instance, they could update their mailing address by providing a document to prove the same. Nodes on the system can then verify and update the information instantaneously.

Overhauling the voting system

A full-proof voting system is one of the most important facets of democracy. There needs to be trust and transparency in the way we elect our leaders. The e-voting system we use now is susceptible to hacks or meddling from the organisations that create the infrastructure. However, these issues can be alleviated with the use of blockchain technology.

The voting database will exist on the blockchain that millions of nodes will support simultaneously. This ensures that the data cannot be changed or manipulated. Also, due to the robust encryption and decentralisation, the voting database will be incorruptible, and each voting record will be easily verifiable.

Healthcare

Another essential function that the government needs to fulfil is the management of healthcare records. There are thousands of public hospitals that hold millions of patient records. This data needs to be secure, interoperable, and up to date. Blockchain can provide the necessary storage environment for this type of data.

The data can have complete freedom of movement as patients shuffle across various hospitals while removing redundant tasks like form-filling and maintaining physical files. It will also give healthcare professionals easy access to a patient’s entire medical record, ensuring personalised treatment.

Patent management

The government also plays an important role in encouraging the development of technologies and industrial innovation. Patent management and registration ensure that emerging technology flourishes and companies are protected from intellectual property theft. However, the current patent management system is known to be arduous and slow.

Blockchain can solve this problem using transaction timestamps whenever a patent is registered. This will simplify the patent registration process and help solve any patent-related disputes between individuals or organisations.

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

More and more people are transitioning to digital payments every day. Universal access to the internet and the convenience of online payment have made digital transactions much more appealing to the public.

Governments can augment the adoption of digital money and provide citizens seamless online payment facilities through the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The central bank of a country can create a digital currency that it can control and that offers all the benefits of an online transaction structure. It can make the management of the money supply more efficient and transparent while also solving the issue of liquidity as there would not be a need to print fiat currency.