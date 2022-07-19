Private blockchain and their use cases

The original Bitcoin blockchain was designed to operate without oversight from any central authorities. It used a publicly distributed ledger that was verified through its community and could be accessed by anyone. This concept of a 'distributed ledger' has caught the attention of businesses, banks and even governments. However, instead of a completely public setup, these entities generally employ a ring-fenced version of the technology known as a private blockchain.

To understand what a private blockchain is and how it works, we must first understand how public blockchains operate.

What are public blockchains:

Public blockchains are permissionless. This means that anyone is free to join and participate in the core activities of the network. All users have equal rights to view and verify the ongoing activities of the blockchain. This is what provides a public blockchain with its self-governed nature.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are some examples of public blockchains. On these networks, any user can volunteer to operate as a node. These nodes are responsible for verifying transactions and maintaining a copy of the distributed ledger.

What are private blockchains?

These are like public blockchains; only they are managed by one central authority. This authority decides who is allowed to participate in the network, verify transactions and maintain the shared ledger. Therefore, these networks are only partially decentralised as public access to these blockchains is restricted.

Some entities see merit in blockchain technology but could do without its public and transparent nature. That's why a private blockchain's closed and secure database makes more sense for such organisations.

Benefits of private blockchains

In the case of a public blockchain, all users participate in network processes. This can affect the efficiency and speed of the blockchain. On the other hand, a private blockchain only uses as many resources as required. This ensures quicker, more optimised processes.

Private blockchains also ensure higher levels of privacy. Only a selected group of participants are allowed to view and verify transactions; this ensures that untrustworthy individuals cannot access or gain control of the network.

Since private blockchains have a smaller network with fewer participants, they are easier to manage, suffer less downtime and provide maximum uptime. Also, there is only one central authority, making it easier to incorporate compliance requirements into the ecosystem. With a public blockchain, all users have a say in the operations, and compliance is not easily arrived at.

Use cases of private blockchains

Perhaps the most significant use case of private blockchains would be Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). A CBDC is the digital form of a country's fiat currency, and is touted to be the future of transacting. Several central banks worldwide are working on their CBDCs, and many are being built on authorised (private) blockchains.

There are several other use cases for private blockchains as well. For instance, the shipping process is currently paper-intensive and prone to frequent (and costly) errors. A private blockchain can enable organisations to maintain data on shipped supplies, thus improving distribution efficiency.

Private blockchains give businesses greater visibility of their supply chains, pointing out defects and reducing waste and spoilage. It also ensures that these details are restricted to employees specific to the process.

For instance, shipping giant DHL uses blockchain technology to maintain a digital ledger of their shipments. This allows it to protect the integrity of transactions. Blockchain can also help them instantly share data with all the network participants, who can then collaborate to forecast and improve efficiencies across the supply chain.

As such, private blockchains can be used by businesses across several sectors, such as retail, healthcare, insurance, financial services and even the government. They provide organisations with database services that are robust, quick, extremely secure and scalable.

Examples of private blockchain services

Ethereum, ETH's underlying blockchain, also has a private blockchain that serves enterprises. It is called Enterprise Ethereum, and it allows businesses to leverage Ethereum-based private chains and the public mainnet. Other companies such as IBM, Hyperledger, R3 Corda, and Tezos also provide private blockchain services.

Hyperledger Fabric is a blockchain framework for developing applications with unique identity management and access control features. These features make it suitable for companies involved in track-and-trace of the supply chain, loyalty and rewards, clearing and settlements of financial assets, etc.

For example, Walmart uses a private blockchain system based on Hyperledger Fabric. It is an open-source framework developed by The Linux Foundation and is an example of a permissioned blockchain.

It allows Walmart to trace the provenance of its products. Its suppliers upload the certificates of authenticity to the ledger. This enables the company to trace the source of their products within seconds rather than days.