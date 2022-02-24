Blockchain: Not just proof of work or proof stake, here are 7 other consensus mechanisms

Blockchains can be thought of as distributed ledgers that are held by multiple nodes or computers in a peer-to-peer network. All nodes in the network must validate any data recorded in the blockchain, and this is how the network becomes secure, immutable and transparent. Essentially, all nodes in the network must reach a consensus to make changes or take any read/write actions on the network. This is the central mechanic that makes a blockchain network. All blockchains that exist now use a consensus mechanism in some way or fashion.

The most popular one is the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. It is used by the two biggest cryptocurrencies in the market, Bitcoin and Ethereum. In PoW, nodes must solve complex computational puzzles to add new blocks in the blockchain and add transactions on the network. Nodes usually use energy-intensive computational hardware to solve these puzzles, and the first one to solve the puzzle and add blocks is rewarded in bitcoin tokens. This process is known as bitcoin mining. PoW mining has come under significant scrutiny in the past year or so due to its energy consumption and the subsequent carbon footprint it leaves behind. This is why the Ethereum network is in the process of transitioning from the proof-of-work mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS).

The PoS consensus mechanism alleviates the energy consumption problem of PoW. In PoS, the nodes can choose to be validators who stake their crypto tokens in a shared memory pool or mempool (a pool of coins) to verify transactions in the network. The rewards a node gets from staking depend on the number of tokens they have staked. PoS was built as an alternative to PoS and has become the second most popular consensus mechanism.

Also read:

But these are not the only consensus mechanisms being used. With the number of blockchain networks popping up seemingly every other day, innovations in consensus mechanism technology are also happening. Some of the new consensus mechanisms are built on the back of the old mechanism, while some are entirely new. Here are seven consensus mechanisms you might not know.

Proof of Burn (PoB): This consensus mechanism also does not require any extensive computational hardware. Instead, it uses the concept of burning coins, where the participants in the consensus mechanism send/burn their coins to an address whose private key is unknown. No one can retrieve the private keys, so they cannot access the address. These addresses are often referred to as eater addresses.

By burning their coin, a participant commits to be a part of the consensus mechanism. The coin burners are selected randomly to mine the next block in the chain. This is a sacrificial mechanism where miners have to sacrifice some of their holding in the short-term for gains in the long-term. The more coins a miner burns, the better is the chance of a node being selected to mine the next block.

Slimcoin, an alternative cryptocurrency based on Peercoin, uses proof of burn as its consensus mechanism.

Delegated Proof of Stake: DPoS is an iteration of the PoS consensus mechanism. Here, validators stake their coins to select a delegation responsible for validating blocks on behalf of all nodes in the network. It is very much like how people in democratic countries choose representatives to govern a state or the country itself on their behalf.

Suppose node X stakes 20 for a delegate and node Y stakes 2 coins for the same delegate. X will have more influence than Y. The delegate that gets the highest number of votes from the nodes gets the opportunity to mine the next block. There are typically 21 to 100 delegates selected in the network using this method.

Blockchains like Cardano, EOS, and TRON use the DPoS consensus mechanism.

Also read: Blockchain technology could revolutionise these spaces in 2022

Proof of Capacity: PoC is an iteration of PoW to improve its shortcomings. In this consensus mechanism, the solution to the complex computational puzzle in PoW is already stored in a storage device. It uses a process known as plotting which involves determining all possible solutions to the hashing algorithm before the mining process begins.

The user who reaches the solution fastest (that is already stored in a storage device), gets the privilege to mint the new block in the chain. This process uses less energy than the PoW model, and a user does not need specialised software to participate.

Signum/Burstcoin'sBurstcoin's blockchain operates using a proof-of-capacity (PoC) consensus mechanism.

Proof of Elapsed Time: PoET consensus mechanism only uses nodes that are identified and verifiable for mining. This is important because the nodes are chosen based on the time they have waited to mine a new block. The mechanism randomly assigns a particular wait time, and the node where the wait time is finished is allowed to mine new blocks. The wait time allocated is random, so no node has any power or authority over others. PoET is even more energy efficient than PoS.

Proof of Authority: PoA is also a spin on the PoS mechanism where validators stake their own identity instead of their coins. In the case of PoS, wealthier participants who can stomach financial losses for the coins they have staked can abandon their duty of validating, but in PoA, the participant is staking their reputation. The nodes who stake their reputation are the only ones allowed to mine new blocks and verify transactions.

VeChain is a smart contract platform that utilizes the PoA consensus mechanism.

Proof of Activity: A hybrid of the PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms, in Proof of Activity, initially, miners follow the same route of the PoW mechanism where they use their hardware to solve complex computational puzzles to introduce new blocks. But the twist is that blocks created are just templates with reward information and header information.

The header information is then used to choose a group of validators to sign new blocks. Validators who have staked a more significant number of their coins have a higher chance to be selected for signing the block. Once the validators sign the block, it is added to the network. The generated reward is then distributed evenly between the miner and the validator. If the validator does not sign the block after being mined, it is discarded.

Decred (DCR) is a well-known blockchain project that uses the Proof of Activity consensus mechanism.

Proof of Importance (PoI): This is another consensus mechanism built on the back of PoS. In PoI, nodes are rated according to the coins they have staked and for how long the node has owned them. Other metrics like a node's number of transactions in the network, net transfer and amount and size of the transactions over the last specified number of days are also taken into consideration in the rating given to the node.

PoI measures a node's heft, and presence in the network, the nodes with the higher rating are allowed to add new blocks in the network first. Taking into account other factors than the coins staked reduces the dominance of whales who hold the most coins in the network.