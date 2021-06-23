  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Cryptocurrency

Black Swan author Nassim Taleb trashes Bitcoin, says it is worth zero

Updated : June 23, 2021 16:41:04 IST

Black Swan author Nassim Taleb trashes Bitcoin, says it is worth zero
Published : June 23, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India Pesticides IPO subscribed 1.29 times on Day 1

India Pesticides IPO subscribed 1.29 times on Day 1

Hero MotoCorp gains over 3%; co to raise prices from July 1

Hero MotoCorp gains over 3%; co to raise prices from July 1

Euro Cup 2020: England beats Czech Republic 1-0; Croatia advances to next round

Euro Cup 2020: England beats Czech Republic 1-0; Croatia advances to next round

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement