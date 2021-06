Bitcoin, the world's most valued cryptocurrency, has got its biggest upgrade in four years. The upgrade, called Taproot, is set to take effect in November this year, according to a CNBC report. Unlike the 2017 upgrade 'SegWit', which caused a “civil war” of sorts among miners because of the contentious ideological divide, Taproot has universal support from miners.

Here's all you need to know about the upgrade:

What will the upgrade change

The new upgrade will make smart contracts cheaper and smaller in terms of space they take up on the blockchain. Taproot will introduce Merkel branching (MAST) — a feature that improves the efficiency and privacy of revealing spending conditions.

Currently, all Bitcoins have a script (conditions) which dictates how it can be used in the next transaction. For instance, a script may allow the Bitcoin owner to use them only after a certain date or a certain block height. These conditions are not publicly visible and only the owner of the Bitcoin knows them. When the coins are spent, the individual is supposed to reveal the whole script — including the conditions that were met and the ones which weren't. This makes the transaction data heavy and less private.

With Taproot bringing in the MAST technology, only those conditions will need to be revealed that are met. The others will remain hidden. This will make transactions more private and less data heavy, according to Bitcoin Magazine.

The wait till November

This time, the miners are taking time to reduce the likelihood of anything going wrong during the upgrade. Jason Deane, an analyst at Quantum Economic, while speaking to CNBC, said, "Upgrade processes are carefully tested, retested, and vetted, again and again, over very long periods of time, prior to being deployed."