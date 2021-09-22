Bitcoin wallet wakes up after 9 years to see Rs 6 lakh turn into Rs 216 crore

A dormant Bitcoin wallet suddenly became active and transferred 616 tokens to a different wallet. The wallet had been holding on to its stache since 2012 and made only small transactions until now. Bitcoin’s value then was only $13.30 (around Rs 978) and the account’s initial transaction would have been valued at around $8,195 (around Rs 6 lakhs in today's value for USD to INR).

This account recently made a transaction of all Bitcoins to another account. Now, with each Bitcoin worth $42,197.30 or roughly over Rs 33 lakh, the amount is worth $29.40 million (around Rs 216 crore).

Bitcoin has seen a staggering growth in its value with a single Bitcoin worth much more than most asset classes and commodities that currently exist.

However, in 2012, the cryptocurrency was extremely new and only a few people trusted it enough to invest in it. Advocates of future global adoption of Bitcoin were some of the first big purchasers of the crypto. At the time,

Today companies and nations are adopting the cryptocurrency but back then, Bitcoin was not trusted enough to be accepted for any kind of transaction. While most Bitcoin holders from the era either sold their Bitcoins or lost their wallet addresses, very few have managed to hold on to it all this while.

However, with Bitcoin’s massive rise in prices, many old whales are suddenly becoming active to perhaps liquidate their holdings. In June, an inactive wallet with holdings of 900 BTC suddenly woke up after nine years. The tokens, which were valued at $12,778 (roughly Rs 9.35 lakh) in 2012, had increased to nearly $33 million (roughly Rs 242 crore).