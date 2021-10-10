Bitcoin vs Gold: Why buy digital coins this festive season

The debate over Bitcoin vs Gold is becoming livelier by the day. Many investors with impressive track records endorse Bitcoin for its value and hedge against inflation among the available options, including gold.

But the most potent endorsement for Bitcoin as an anti-fiat asset that’s immune to inflation comes from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Realising the cryptocurrency’s potential, Wozniak termed Bitcoin as the most “amazing mathematical miracle” better than gold.

Let’s have a look at why buying cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin makes more sense this festival season than buying gold:

You can buy and sell Bitcoin online from the comfort of your home.

It is considered as a future currency, and early adopters stand to benefit.

Cryptocurrencies are beyond the control of any regulatory mechanism, making them truly global.

It is peer-2-peer, transparent, and safe with little chance of theft, unlike gold.

Furthermore, over the last year, Bitcoin appreciated about 400 percent compared to gold’s 31 percent.

How has the crypto world fared in the past year?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, were in business and effectively served populations that remained out of the formal banking system. Bitcoin can also work as a medium of payment and remittances.

In many parts of the world where economic and political instability has sent inflation through the roof, cryptocurrencies have offered a more stable and dependable medium of payment.

What more should you know about Bitcoin?

Currently, Bitcoin is all the rage and for all good reasons. However, there are a few to know about Bitcoin before you invest in it.

Like all investments, Bitcoin investment is not immune to risks.

There is a lack of regulation for virtual coins such as Bitcoin.

Many governments maintain a hawkish attitude toward crypto-assets.

Buying and selling Bitcoins require a degree of computer literacy.

It is observed that Indians spend more during the festive season. Additionally, a separate budget is set for investments in assets such as gold.

Globally, cryptocurrencies – such as Bitcoin and Ether – have garnered more attention from investors than gold. The trend is likely to catch up in India, where interest in cryptocurrencies has been growing steadily.