Bitcoin tops $28,500 – experts predict where BTC is going next

Bitcoin has registered a strong rally over the last 10 days or so. The world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency has gained nearly 30 percent in valuation over the last week, hitting a 9-month high of $28,527 yesterday, March 20. After this surprising price trend, most investors and traders are wondering where the king coin will go from here. Can a push higher be expected or will the bears take over once again? Here’s what the experts are saying.

End of the bear market? Next stop $30,000?

After Bitcoin’s recent price spurt, several analysts believe the bear market has finally come to an end. Popular trader and podcast host, Scott Melker, sees BTC’s recent price movement as a sign that good things are just around the corner. “BTC made its first higher high ($25,212) since the all-time high . That confirms a new bullish trend. Price can still go down, but that would be a new trend, not a continuation of the previous bear market. Congrats everyone.”

Another prominent analyst, Rekt Capital, supported this notion. Based on historic chart patterns, he believes that Bitcoin will confirm a new bull market in the coming weeks. “Just under two weeks left until #BTC monthly closes above the Macro Downtrend to confirm a new Bull Market,” he said in a tweet today.

As such, several crypto traders believe BTC will continue on its upward journey in the coming days. One such analyst, Crypto Tony, took to Twitter to shed light on the king token’s future valuation. “$27,700 ensured we are now in the next range between $27,700 - $31,000. Using $27,700 as a level that bulls need to hold to sustain a move up to the $30,000 level,” he said in March 20 tweet. Another prominent trader, Crypto Chase, agrees with this bullish outlook, stating that BTC could land in the $33,000 to $35,000 range in the coming weeks.

All eyes are on the upcoming FOMC meeting

A pivotal event that could influence the price of Bitcoin is the upcoming FOMC meeting. Scheduled for March 21-22, the meeting will see members of the Fed decide and announce U.S. interest rates for the coming month.

In 2022, the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points four consecutive times in a bid to curb record-high inflation. These rate hikes seemed to have borne fruit as inflation numbers declined for the first time in months in Dec 2022. This prompted the Fed to pivot from its aggressive rate hikes, opting for a hike of 0.50 percentage points in Dec, followed by a 0.25 increase in early February.

However, on March 7, Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome H. Powell, said that the U.S. central bank was likely to raise rates higher than expected. “The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” said Powell in an appearance at Capitol Hill. Just this statement caused crypto prices to drop, with BTC slipping below $22,000 following Powell’s announcement.

However, the banking crisis that unravelled over the next few days could change this outlook. Several of the biggest financial institutes believe that the Fed could go back on its interest rate hike to ease the pressure on the banking sector. For instance, the popular investment bank, Goldman Sachs believes that, instead of an aggressive rate hike, interest rates will plateau.

The global investment bank, Nomura, takes things one step further, stating that the Fed could opt to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points owing to "looming financial stability risks.” Historically, every time interest rates are lowered, BTC tends to rally. Therefore a rate cut could send BTC spiking.

Fear and greed index backs narrative of further gains

The fear and greed index is a numeric representation of market sentiment toward Bitcoin and the broader crypto industry. It is measured on a scale of 1 to 100, where 1 indicates an extremely fearful market whereas 100 points toward high investor confidence. Recent reports indicate that Bitcoin has recorded its highest fear and greed score this year, touching 68 on March 20. The last time it reached this level was in Nov 21, around the same time BTC touched its all-time high.

This investor confidence is evident from a recent poll conducted by Santiment. The analytics platform took to Twitter asking users where BTC was headed next. Unsurprisingly, more than half of the 1,000 voters believed the king coin would go above $30,000 in the coming days.

Anticipation around Bitcoin’s halving

Bitcoin is scheduled for its halving event in March 2024. This will reduce the block reward to 3.125 BTC. Lowering the amount of Bitcoin entering circulation could cause prices to spike. Keeping this in mind, a leading crypto financial services platform, Matrixport, believes that BTC could surge toward the end of the year. In a recently published report, the platform predicted that BTC could touch $45,000 by the end of the year.

The wildest prediction

The wildest Bitcoin prediction comes from ex-Coinbase CTO, Balaji Srinivasan, who believes that BTC would touch $1 million within 90 days. This was after a JP Morgan report indicated that the U.S. Fed would inject $2 trillion as part of its new bank backstop program. "The Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) was created to support American businesses and households by making additional funding available to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks can meet the needs of all their depositors," the Fed said in a press release.

Srinivasan believes that the Fed’s move to “print $2 trillion” will “hyperinflate the dollar.” Therefore, as a protective measure, Srinivasan is encouraging users to “buy bitcoin now and get your coins off exchanges.” He also made a $2 million bet with two Twitter users that BTC would touch $1 million in 90 days. That translates into a 3,600 percent increase in a matter of months.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is marching strong in 2023. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was changing hands at $27,627 per unit. That works out to a 67 percent increase since the start of the year. However, where the coin is headed from here is anyone’s guess. Crypto markets are highly volatile and can move against even the strongest indicators. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.