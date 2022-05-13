Bitcoin slides 50% from its all-time high; is there more pain ahead?

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, once touted as a hedge against inflation and dubbed as digital gold, plunged to $25,000 briefly on Thursday. It has witnessed a drastic fall from its all-time high (ATH) of $68,000 in November 2021 and altcoins are following in its wake.

This is because digital currencies—that were supposed to buck broader economic trends—have been hit by twin forces this week. One, the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on inflation and interest rates. Two, an unexpected crack in stablecoins that supposedly hold the market together.

Digital assets are moving in tandem with traditional assets these days. The phenomena began after hedge funds and wealth management firms forayed into the space. This, combined with the central bank's aggressive monetary policy, weighs on stocks and cryptos alike. So, as stocks staggered on Wednesday after inflation came in at 8.3 percent – the highest in four decades – cryptos also took a beating.

The second reason is an unexpected decoupling of Terra USD, a stablecoin which operates almost like a central bank for cryptos. It is supposed to mirror the value of the US dollar, but it plummeted to $0.54 on Thursday. Investors turn to stablecoins in times of extreme volatility, but since these digital assets have also struggled to maintain a stable value, investors have bolted the industry en masse.

This fallout has also sparked fears of an all-out contagion effect, severely impacting stablecoins and the broader crypto market. However, historical data shows that the Bitcoin and crypto markets have recovered from such massive sell-offs and challenging periods. A classic case in point would be Bitcoin’s recovery from a 30% price tumble last year (2021) after regulatory crackdowns in China.

However, amidst all the uncertainty, a few questions loom large: have current prices bottomed out, when will the markets recover and is there more pain in store for investors? Here's what the experts are saying.

When will the crypto bear market end? Experts pitch in

Raoul Pal, a long-standing crypto proponent and a macro investor, believes that while the market hasn't reached its bottom yet, the bearish mood will end as soon as the Fed stops increasing interest rates. "The Fed are unlikely to raise rates as far as people expect. My guess is they probably stop raising rates sometime in Summer and that will be it," Pal told CoinTelegraph in an exclusive interview.

Until then, he said liquidation in the crypto market would continue, especially if it continues in the equity market. And if the situation gets worse, the Fed will have to intervene by easing up its tight grasp on the economy, he said. It could allow some liquidity to flow into financial markets and may spark the next crypto rally, he added.

Ever since family offices and hedge fund houses forayed into the crypto market, it has started dancing to the tunes of macro-economic factors such as monetary policy, along with its equity cousins. Unlike idealists who have been driving Bitcoin's prices all these years, these traders consider Bitcoin as just another high-risk, high reward investment. Most of such people are reportedly under pressure to secure high returns for their clients. So, when such people lose faith, the entire ecosystem suffers.

Micahel Saylor, the CEO of business-intelligence company MicroStrategy, blamed the crash on these 'traders and technocrats' who'd rather trade than appreciate Bitcoin's potential to transform the global financial system. In an interview with The New York Times, he said, "in the near term, the market will be dominated by those with less appreciation of the virtues of Bitcoin."

These thoughts resonated with Mike Boroughs, a founding father of Fortis Digital. “Five years ago, people who were in crypto were crypto people,” he said in an interview with Forbes. “Now you’ve got guys who are across the whole span of risk assets. So, when they’re getting hit over there, it’s impacting their psychology,” he added.

Collin Plume, CEO and founder of My Digital Money, also shared his two cents on the matter. In an interview with Forbes, he said there is a "possibility Bitcoin could bounce around wildly in the next couple of months."

He said that several investors see the Fed interest rate hike as an opportunity to buy. And with an upcoming Fed meeting scheduled for next month, analysts believe another rate hike is coming. When that happens, "investors will have confidence where the prices are headed," Plume said.

Rekt Capital also argued that everything lost in macro downtrends can be gained in uptrends. "All you have to do is pay attention to the markets when they are ultra-bearish," the cryptocurrency trader and technical analyst said in a tweet.

Pal also added that the launch of the Bitcoin spot ETF and Ethereum's conversion to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could help spark a rally.

Amidst the sell-off, dominance is a crucial metric to look at – and Bitcoin's dominance index is at a six-month high. The dominance index measures bitcoin's market share against the altcoins, and it has climbed to nearly 45 percent, suggesting investors prefer Bitcoin over other digital assets. It's a good sign in these particularly dark times.

Moreover, most cryptocurrencies were showing double-digit price hikes in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. This could signify the recovery of the crypto market, giving investors some reason to keep their faith.