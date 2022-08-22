By Asmita Pant

Mini Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — climbed almost a percent to $21,391.1, slightly rebounding from three-months low. Its market value stood at $409.7 billion

Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Monday amid largely negative trends in domestic equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion with a volume of $58.67 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — climbed almost a percent to $21,391.1, slightly rebounding from three-months low. Its market value stood at $409.7 billion. The trade volume was at $23.3 billion. The token has fallen 12.2 percent in the last seven days.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "A move above the current level today, can result in BTC bouncing back to the $22,000 level. "

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 0.7 percent up at $1,606.4 with a market capitalisation of $195.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $15.9 in the last 24 hours. The token has declined almost 18 percent in the last seven days.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum is currently between its support at $1,500 and resistance at $1,655. It has not accumulated enough strength to make a sharp move on either side. So, we may see ETH trading sideways for coming few days."

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 0.1 percent up with a trading volume of $421.5 million. Shiba Inu was trading 3.2 percent higher at $0.000013 while Solana was 3.5 percent up at almost $36 billion.

The Indian financial market made a gap-down start on Monday.