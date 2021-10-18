Bitcoin nears 6-month high, a possible ETF debut drives rally

Bitcoin last stood at $62,359, near Friday's six-month high of $62,944 and not far from its all-time high of $64,895 hit in April. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to allow the debut of the first American bitcoin futures ETF on Monday. The move is likely to draw more attention to this digital asset.

Bitcoin hovered near a six-month high early on Monday in hopes the regulators in the United States would soon allow cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETF) to trade, while global inflation worries also provided some support.

As of now, nearly 40 ETFs have applied to SEC at various levels, and once they get approval, retail participation in digital currency will increase and trading volumes will spike. Experts expect the approval to drive investments from institutional players who do not invest in digital coins at the moment.

After months of back-and-forth between the SEC and potential bitcoin futures ETF issuers, the regulator might give a green light to a handful of filings Monday.

Under the rule sets used by the ETF issuers, ETFs can be launched at the end of a 75-day period if the regulator has no objections. SEC's explicit approval is not required. And this 75-day period ends Monday, meaning an ETF can be launched Tuesday.

Crypto ETFs have already been launched this year in Canada and Europe . And they have gained considerable popularity as interest in digital assets surged.

And this is what cryptocurrencies , including, Bitcoin is reacting to. Bitcoin is up 40 percent in October and up 120 percent so far this year.

Rising inflation worries also increased appetite for bitcoin, which is in limited supply, in contrast to the ample amount of currencies issued by central banks.

(Text inputs from Reuters)