Bitcoin miners see healthy gains despite adverse conditions, what it means for the network

Bitcoin miners had a horrendous time in 2022. Declining BTC prices forced several miners to downsize their operations or look for alternative sources of income. Some miners even shut shop and declared bankruptcy, especially as the FTX collapse intensified an already bitter crypto winter. Fortunately, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for Bitcoin miners, with the crypto market posting a significant resurgence since the start of 2023.

Bitcoin is up nearly 40 percent year-to-date (YTD), providing miners with a much-needed boost in profitability. Encouraged by BTC’s recent upswing, several miners are getting back into the game, and some are even posting record monthly earnings. However, while Bitcoin mining seems to be making a comeback, it’s not all smooth sailing. Over the last couple of weeks, miners have been dealing with record-high mining difficulty and surging hash rates.

On January 30, mining difficulty hit another all-time high, touching a score of 39.35 trillion. That’s an increase of 4.68 percent from its previous high of 37.59 trillion. Mining difficulty refers to the amount of computing power required to mine one block of transactions on a blockchain network. Bitcoin’s rising mining difficulty means that miners need to devote more computing power than before to mine one block of transactions. Mining difficulty usually increases when there are more miners on the network and vice versa.

In addition, Bitcoin’s hash rate has also skyrocketed in recent times. Hash rate refers to the total computation power dedicated to the network at any given time. Bitcoin’s hash rate jumped to 337.95 million ExaHashes per second (EH/s) on Jan 26, an all-time high. However, it has since declined to some extent and is currently hovering around the 290 million EH/s range. A rise in Bitcoin’s hash rate signifies an uptick of miners on the network. As such, it will make mining difficult as more miners are competing to verify the same transactions.

However, even with these adverse conditions, Bitcoin miners seem to be doing much better than 2022. For instance, Riot Blockchain, the world's largest Bitcoin miner, recorded its highest monthly tally of Bitcoin mined in a month. The firm was able to mine a whopping 740 BTC in January 2023. That’s about 62 percent more than the same figure from January 2022 and 12 percent more than December 2022. What’s even more unbelievable is that the mining firm was able to achieve this feat despite a reduction of its mining rigs. At the time of writing, Riot’s 740 BTC haul was worth nearly $17 million.

Also, spurred by rising BTC prices, crypto mining stocks surged to yearly highs in January. For instance, Bitfarms, a prominent Bitcoin mining firm, saw its stock rally by nearly 140 percent, touching C$1.44, its highest price since Sept 2022. Another popular Bitcoin miner, Marathon Digital, saw its stock jump to $9 on January 23, its highest point in over two months. Riot Digital also saw its stock shoot to a 3-month high of $7.49 on February 2.

Moreover, despite these adverse conditions, some mining firms have managed to raise funds to further develop their mining operations. For instance, Canadian Bitcoin mining firm, Blockstream, recently raised $125 million to develop its mining infrastructure.

In addition, Bitcoin’s hashprice was up by more than 20 percent on January 19. Hashprice is a metric that indicates value of mining or computing power being devoted to the Bitcoin network. It basically tells us how profitable each terra hash of computing is. On Jan 19, Bitcoin mining profitability climbed to $0.07874 Terra Hash per day (TH/d), which is a decent improvement from its $0.06 TH/d from the start of 2022. This is still far away from BTC’s record high hashprice of $0.22 TH/d in 2021.

"The recent increase in hashprice is positive, but many miners are still operating on thin margins. A year ago, the hashprice was at $0.22/TH/day. While the market has reached its lowest point, the current economic conditions for mining remain challenging," said co-founder of Digital Mining Solutions, Nico Smid.

What does this mean for Bitcoin?

These are all positive signs for Bitcoin. Increasing mining difficulty and hashrates are indications of a growing network. It means that miners are willing to join the network despite the adverse conditions. And the fact that Bitcoin miners are doing well despite the headwind is all the more promising. However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. The prices of these coins can fluctuate wildly in a matter or even minutes. Sometimes, they may defy even the strongest fundamental and technical indicators. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.