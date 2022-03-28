Major cryptocurrencies gained on Monday even as there is no sign of eveing the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bitcoin surged over 5 percent to $46,953 at 9 am IST, adding nearly $2,000 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up from the year's low of $32,950.72 touched on January 24.

Another popular cryptocurrency, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 3.92 percent to $3,270.67, adding $150 to its previous close.

Meme crypto Dogecoin rose over 7 percent at $0.149, while Shiba Inu gained 7 percent to trade at $0.000026. Solana, which witnessed substantial interest from the crypto traders last year, also jumped 5 percent to trade at $106.98.

Earlier this week, Ukraine said it had pioneered a new source of financial support: That is via cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Since February 26, when Ukrainian officials began tweeting calls for cryptocurrency donations, the country's government had said it had taken in nearly $67 million of its $200 million goal as of Saturday.

Ukraine has spent nearly $34 million of the funds received as of last week, converting about 80 percent to traditional currencies and using the remainder with merchants that already accept cryptocurrencies, Alex Bornyakov, the Unkraine's deputy minister for digital transformation, said in response to emailed questions sent by news agency Associate Press.

-With agency inputs