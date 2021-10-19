Bitcoin futures ETF short of market expectations, here's why

Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) from fund sponsor ProShares, is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Tuesday. With this, the world’s first regulated Bitcoin investment vehicle will become available for mass investments in the United States. This move will help Bitcoin become part of the $6.7 trillion ETF industry.

The SEC gave its approval to bitcoin futures ETF after the regulator’s five commissioners met on the issue on Friday.

It has been nearly 10 years for the regulators to allow a crypto asset to be traded on the exchanges. The first application for launching a Bitcoin ETF was made by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2013.

“2021 will be remembered for this milestone,” ProShares CEO Michael Sapir said. His statement reflects the importance of bitcoin officially becoming part of the mainstream financial system.

For the 13-year-old first digital currency of the world, it is yet another milestone. Riding on the speculation that SEC may grant Bitcoin ETF this month, BTC has seen a rally of 40 percent in October, so far.

“We believe a multitude of investors has been eagerly awaiting the launch of a bitcoin-linked ETF after years of efforts to launch one," he said in a statement on Monday.

ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF is like any other futures contract fund. It will help investors buy and sell bitcoin assets for a future date on a previously agreed price. There would be no exchange of physical bitcoin assets but only that of cash.

“BITO will open up exposure to Bitcoin to a large segment of investors who have a brokerage account and are comfortable buying stocks and ETFs, but do not desire to go through the hassle and learning curve of establishing another account with a cryptocurrency provider … or are concerned that these providers may be unregulated and subject to security risks,” Sapir added.

Short of the market expectation

However, market experts feel a bitcoin futures ETF is way short of what the industry was demanding for nearly a decade -- a Bitcoin ETF. However, it’s a significant development that may offer significant learning and pave the way for making Bitcoin ETF a possibility.

A full-fledged Bitcoin ETF will allow investors to benefit from bitcoin investments, and not expose them to the volatility that may be in store some months down the line. It can be a perfect substitute for investing in bitcoin that involves such a vulnerability to hacking and fear of losing private keys.

Also Read | Bitcoin nears record high ahead of futures ETF listing

Some experts like Coindesk Indexes managing director Jodie Gunzberg believe ProShares’ bitcoin futures ETF is “fatally flawed”. The high volatility of cryptocurrency linked to futures contracts can be more of a bet than an investment, he thinks.

Despite a high correlation with bitcoin, a futures ETF is not what it is like investing in a bitcoin ETF or the bitcoin itself. In the case of Bitcoin ETF, investors would invest in purchasing bitcoins without the responsibility of holding them. The bitcoin ETF prices would reflect the bitcoin prices in the market.

So far, bitcoin investors had only two choices – buying the crypto from digital currency exchanges such as Coinbase or through a few bitcoin trusts such as Grayscale. A bitcoin futures ETF is still a better choice as it offers “institutional level liquidity, custody and execution”. Bitcoin trusts are known for charging brokerage and high rates of transaction fees.