The price of Bitcoin declined to a three-week low on Wednesday, following a brutal sell-off among digital currencies as investors grew cautious after the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) called for tighter reporting rules on crypto transfers.

IRS chief Charles Rettig on Tuesday said that Congress needs to provide clear statutory authority for the tax agency to collect information on cryptocurrency transfers valued over $10,000 that largely go unreported, Reuters said.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bottomed at $31,277 at 12 am on Wednesday, a 12 percent drop from its earlier level of $35,614. This was the lowest price level since the May 19 shakeout that had dropped it to close to $30,000 for the first time since January.

However, the cryptocurrency has regained some ground to trade flat. At the time of writing this article, it was trading nearly 0.5 percent higher at $32,901.

Bitcoin had hit an all-time high of $65,000 in April 2021. Since then, it has slumped by half.

The rising investor caution was also due to the possibility of tighter monetary policy in the US, which might put downward pressure on risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Further, China’s continued efforts to restrict crypto mining and trading turned many investors bearish. Investors in China seem to be parking bitcoins for the time being, especially given the market lull.

“As China continues its regulation of cryptocurrencies, the central government has blocked Weibo accounts that promote crypto investing and mining activities,” quantitative fund QCP Capital observed.

Some traders believe bears might be here to stay for a while, a CoinDesk report mentioned.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy Inc, a major Bitcoin corporate backer, announced it was offering $500 million in bonds and the proceeds will be used to buy bitcoins. A day earlier, it was planning to raise $400 million through senior secured notes due 2028 in private offering.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, also lost nearly 14 percent in the last 24 hours though it has climbed back. At the time of writing this article, it was trading at $2,444.