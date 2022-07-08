Homecryptocurrency news

Cryptocurrencies gain as global markets rise; Bitcoin climbs 7.7%, Ethereum up by 7.1%

By Asmita Pant  |  IST (Published)
Bitcoin was trading 7.7 percent up at $21,978.2 at 8:46 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $423.7 billion, while the trade volume was at $27.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Friday tracking positive cues across global markets.
World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 7.7 percent up at $21,978.2 at 8:46 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $423.7 billion, while the trade volume was at $27.7 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has seen a positive change of 9.3 percent in the past seven days.
A WazirX analyst said, "On the 4-hourly time-frame, the BTC chart has broken out of the triangle pattern, moving in an uptrend. The immediate resistance is expected at $32,300 level. The last week’s trading volumes indicate that the market is dominated by buyers and we could expect the upsurge to continue in the coming days."
Source: WazirX
Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 7.1 percent up at $1,253.7 with market capitalisation of $153.2 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $14.9 billion in the last 24 hours.
Edul Patel, Co-Founder CEO of Mudrex, said that the crypto market seems to be on bullish sentiment, with the global crypto market cap rising by 5 percent over the previous day.
Meme crypto Dogecoin was 4.7 percent up with a trade volume of $421.8 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 7.9 percent lower at $0.000011 while Solana was 4.2 percent up at $38.5 billion.
Indian headline indices made a gap up start on Friday tracing gains across global markets.
