After several weeks of continuous decline, major Cryptocurrency tokens gained on Tuesday as global markets found lost ground. The global crypto market-cap rose by 5.22 percent to $908.13 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 35.69 percent to $55.35 billion over the last 24 hours.

World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 5.75 percent up at $20,173.9 at 8:26 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $385.3 billion, while the trade volume was at $22.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

A WazirX analyst said, "The daily trend for BTC continues to move within a descending channel pattern. An immediate resistance is expected at $32,300 and the next key support is expected at $14,000. The daily RSI has recovered back to nearly 36, emerging out of the oversold zone. Going by the market sentiment and the technical indicators, we could potentially see formation of bullish pattern."

Second-largest virtual currency Ether was almost 9 percent up at $1,144.3 with market capitalisation of $139 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $14.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Meme crypto Dogecoin climbed almost four percent with a trade volume of $363.9 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 6.6 percent higher at $0.000011 while Solana was almost nine percent up at $35.7 billion.

