    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin gain amid positive trend across global markets

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin gain amid positive trend across global markets

    Profile image
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Bitcoin was trading 0.6 percent lower at $21,031.1 at 8:10 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $400.5 billion, while the trade volume was at $23.4 billion in the past 24 hours. The Bitcoin has moved up 2.1 percent in the last seven days.

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin gain amid positive trend across global markets
    Most cryptocurrencies gained on Monday amid positive trends across major global markets as the crypto market capitalisation edged towards the $1 trillion mark again after around a month. The market  cap rose 2.27 percent at  $998.41 billion.
    World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 2.44 percent higher at $21,890.50 at 12:15 pm. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $400.5 billion. Bitcoin has moved up 7.19 percent in the last seven days.
    Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said that BTC will likely trade between $20,000 and $21,000 in the coming days. "Ethereum has traded at the US$1,355 level for the first time in a month on Saturday as Merge draws nearer," Patel added.
    A WazirX ananlyst said, "The 12- hourly chart for BTC has formed a distinctive channel pattern. The next resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300 and an immediate support level is expected at $17,700. The weekly RSI has edged above 30 for the first time in over a month."
    Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 2.1 percent up at $1,372.1 with market capitalisation of $165.4 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $15.5 billion in the last 24 hours.
    Meme crypto Dogecoin was 0.6 percent up with a trade volume of $248.5 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 0.4 percent higher at $0.000011 while Solana was almost one percent up at $39.8 billion.
    The WazirX analyst said, on "The recent uptrend is mainly due to the extensive testing around the soon to arrive Ethereum merge which will transition its algorithm from Proof-of-Work(POW) to Proof-of-stake(POS). On the 12-hourly time-frame, the trend for Ethereum has broken out of the ascending channel pattern. The next key resistance for Ethereum is expected at $1,740."
    Indian headline indices made a gap-up start on Monday tracing gains across global equities.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    India needs global support to implement crypto ban, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    Next Article

    All you need to know about the first lawsuit delivered via an NFT

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng