Cryptocurrencies crumbled on Tuesday for the second consecutive session amid negative cues across major global markets.

World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading almost three percent lower at $19,941.1 at 8:16 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $380.9 billion, while the trade volume was at $24.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

A WazirX analyst said, "On the daily time-frame, the BTC chart is traversing within the descending channel pattern. The daily RSI is approaching the oversold zone and we could expect investors to re-enter at this level. A failure to maintain its momentum above the $22K level could see BTC dropping further. An immediate support for Bitcoin is expected at $17,700."

Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 5.2 percent down at $1,089.5 with market capitalisation of $132.7 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $22.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "If ETH fails to sustain above the US$1,140 level, we might see it plunge to even to the US$900 as the buying strength has declined over the past few days."

Meme crypto Dogecoin was 5.6 percent down with a trade volume of $323.8 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 5.6 percent lower at $0.000010 while Solana was 4.8 percent down at $33.8 billion.

Indian headline indices made a gap-down start on Tuesday mirroring negative trends in other global equities.