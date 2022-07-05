The Bitcoin Drop: Whales buy the dip, miners adopt off-risk approach, BTC millionaires shrink

It's been a challenging last six months for Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency has nosedived more than 70 percent from its November 2021 all-time high and is currently trading at $19,462. Its market capitalisation has also declined, starting the year at $880 billion and slipping to $373 billion at the time of writing.

This decrease in valuation has had widespread effects on the crypto market. For instance, the number of Bitcoin millionaires has shrunk significantly this year. According to the data archiving tool, Wayback Machine, there were 90,902 Bitcoin millionaires on 5th January 2022.

However, as of June 29, 2022, there were only 25,390 wallets that held more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin. That represents a drop of around 72 percent in just six months. Things look even worse, considering there were 116,139 Bitcoin millionaires at the end of October 2021.

Also Read:

However, as Bitcoin prices continue to test new lows, whales have taken it as an opportunity to go on an accumulation spree. According to Glassnode data, spot whales (wallets holding >1,000 BTC) have made meaningful additions to their Bitcoin portfolios in June 2022. Current prices are in and around the December 2020 range, allowing whales to invest low and bring down their average purchase price.

Whales are the strongest players in the dismembered crypto market. They are market-hardened veterans who can weather the crypto storm by simply buying more Bitcoin. These large investors have been adding to their stockpile of coins at an astonishing rate of 140,000 BTC per month and now control 8.69 million BTC cumulatively. That amounts to 45.6 percent of the circulating supply.

Whales are now very close to owning 50 percent of the overall supply, and experts are worried it will happen before the crypto winter ends. This is hardly a good sign for investors as whales will become the market controllers, influencing prices at every stage.

Ironically, crabs (wallets holding 0.1 to 10 BTC) and shrimps (wallets holding up to 1 BTC) have also been scooping up Bitcoin at every chance they get. Glassnode data indicates that crabs are purchasing Bitcoin at the fastest pace observed since 2017.

However, miners have a different story to tell. For them, the increasing energy costs and reduced profitability in mining operations have further complicated the matter. In June 2022, Glassnode shared the "Bitcoin Puel Multiple Chart," which assesses the mining profitability of Bitcoin.

The chart showed that profitability was down to its lowest observed level since November 2018, surpassing the lows observed during COVID-19 and the Chinese clampdown on cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, shrinking Bitcoin prices have eroded the value of their hard-earned rewards, bringing the sustainability of their business into question. Miners currently own about 65,200 BTC collectively. The fear of further price decapitation has led miners to offload about 3,000 to 4,000 BTC in the open market every month.

While experts and chart patterns can provide insight into where Bitcoin prices might go from here, no one can be certain. The only thing we can do is wait and watch.